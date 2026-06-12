Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After years of planning and preparation, co-host Canada finally kicks off its 2026 World Cup campaign on Friday when facing Group B adversaries Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Expectations are high for Jesse Marsch and his players ahead of Canada’s third World Cup campaign, with the added pressure of playing on home soil mitigated by an army of passionate supporters taking to the stands at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Canada hasn’t played a competitive match in nearly a year, but has only lost once in that period. The narrow defeat to Australia came amid a raft of friendly draws and victories, with Uzbekistan conquered and the Republic of Ireland held to a draw in pre-tournament warm-up fixtures.

The Canucks are expected to open with victory in a very palatable group, but European qualifiers Bosnia & Herzegovina are not to be underestimated. While only a second World Cup appearance as an independent nation, Sergej Barbarez’s men impressed by overcoming Wales and Italy during their playoff run—both fixtures won on penalties.

Here’s a full breakdown of Group B’s opener.

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Score Prediction

Canada Squeeze Three Crucial Points

Canada is unbeaten since October 2025. | Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Canada holds the expectations for Friday’s battle, with a winning start essential to a successful tournament.

Marsch’s side have been in strong form over the past year as preparations ramped up for this summer’s event, and the experience gained from an ultimately disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign will aid them significantly as they push for a deep run.

While more is projected of the other co-hosts United States and Mexico, Canada will be determined to throw its weight around. Leaning on the positivity of its coach and some fantastic talents in its roster, such as all-time top goalscorer Jonathan David, it will be favorite for its opener.

Bosnia & Herzegovina can certainly cause issues—40-year-old Edin Džeko is surrounded by some exciting young talents and five successive draws in regulation time underscore its stubborn nature. However, expectations must be tempered, especially given the Europeans are 34 places below Canada in the FIFA rankings.

The problem for both sides this summer might be finding the net with Friday’s affair unlikely to be a high-scoring affair. Canada should sneak the win, though.

Canada’s unbeaten run : The last time Canada tasted defeat was all the way back in October 2025. It has gone eight games without losing, a streak which has included impressive draws with South Americans Ecuador and Colombia.

: The last time Canada tasted defeat was all the way back in October 2025. It has gone eight games without losing, a streak which has included impressive draws with South Americans Ecuador and Colombia. Home advantage: Over 45,000 supporters will be inside BMO Field at kick-off, the majority cheering on Canada. The impact of a home crowd cannot be overlooked, with many nations having performed above their usual levels as World Cup hosts.

Prediction: Canada 1–0 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Canada begins without Alphonso Davies in the XI. | Sports Illustrated

Marsch has confirmed that Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies won’t come back into the team at left back just yet while he deals with a hamstring complaint, giving Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea the chance to play on his club ground in his compatriot’s place.

Jayden Nelson has received a late call-up to the Canada squad after Marcelo Flores dropped out following a ruptured ACL, while Moïse Bambito is touch-and-go for the game following a muscle injury.

Ismaël Kone recently missed training with a fever, but should feature alongside 56-cap Stephen Eustáquio in the midfield. Southampton’s Cyle Larin will partner Jonathan David up top—the pair having produced 69 goals between them for the national team.

Maxime Crépeau will start between the sticks despite Dayne St. Clair having the No.1 jersey, while Villarreal’s Tajon Buchanan and ex-Liverpool forward Liam Millar start on the wings.

Canada predicted lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina (4-4-2): Crépeau; Johnston, Cornelius, De Fougerolles, Laryea; Buchanan, Koné, Eustáquio, Millar; J. David, Larin.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Predicted Lineup vs. Canada

Edin Džeko’s experience will be crucial up front. | Sports Illustrated

Džeko will naturally steal focus as he continues his incredible career with a final World Cup experience. However, his potential strike partner, Ermedin Demirović, also deserves respect after an impressive 15-goal season with Stuttgart.

There are exciting prospects on both flanks for Bosnia & Herzegovina. 21-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Esmir Bajraktarević is one of the country’s most creative outlets, while RB Salzburg’s 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegović could put himself in the shop window this summer.

Ex-Arsenal defender Sead Kolašinac will marshal a sturdy backline, which also includes Benfica’s impressive up-and-comer Amar Dedić at right back.

Backup goalkeeper Osman Hadžikić has been replaced in the squad by Mladen Jurkas following injury.

Bosnia & Herzegovina predicted lineup vs. Canada (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Muharemović, Kolašinac; Bajraktarević, Bašić, Tahirović, Alajbegović; Demirović, Džeko.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina Kick Off?

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Friday, June 12

: Friday, June 12 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee : Facundo Tello (ARG)

: Facundo Tello (ARG) VAR: Hernán Mastrángelo (ARG)

How to Watch Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC Sport Website, BBC iPlayer

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