Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina: World Cup Group B

Canada seeks to begin the 2026 World Cup in style when facing Bosnia & Herzegovina in its opening Group B fixture on Friday.

One of three co-hosts, Canada has been placed in the statistically easiest group at the tournament based on FIFA rankings, and will be determined to kick off with a victory that would help them plant one foot firmly in the knockout rounds.

Despite being ranked 64th in the world, Bosnia & Herzegovina are not to be underestimated, though. The Europeans conquered Wales and Italy en route to the tournament via the playoffs and will look to upset the party in Toronto.

Canada’s task is made more challenging by the probable absence of Alphonso Davies from the starting lineup as he continues his recovery from a hamstring complaint. The Bayern Munich left back is undoubtedly his side’s talisman.

Without Davies in his XI, here’s who Jesse Marsch could select.

Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Canada’s record goalscorers lead the line. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Canada XI!

GK: Maxime Crépeau—The Orlando City goalkeeper missed the 2022 World Cup with a broken leg, making his first tournament appearance on home soil all the sweeter.

RB: Alistair Johnston—After a dramatic finale to the club season with Celtic in Scotland, the 27-year-old might face the awkward prospect of thwarting 18-year-old phenom Kerim Alajbegović of RB Salzburg.

CB: Derek Cornelius—Cornelius is one of a handful of Canadians currently playing in Europe’s top five leagues and the Marseille defender—who spent last term on loan at Rangers—is used to coming up against elite forwards in France.

CB: Luc de Fougerolles—The London-born defender locks horns with a striker twice his age in Edin Džeko, needing to pay close attention to the veteran’s clever movement off the ball.

LB: Richie Laryea—Davies’s absence is massive for Marsch, but the experienced Laryea can deliver in his place at BMO Field—where the defender plays his club soccer with Toronto FC.

RM: Tajon Buchnanan—Buchanan enjoyed a mediocre season with Villarreal which yielded seven goals in 43 appearances for the Champions League qualifiers. The winger will be tasked with feeding two clinical forwards against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

CM: Ismaël Koné—After missing training pre-match with a fever, Koné’s involvement is in slight jeopardy. However, if remotely healthy, the Sassuolo midfielder should start.

CM: Stepehn Eustáquio—The Porto midfielder has spent the current calendar year on loan with LAFC and provides invaluable experience and bite in the engine room. The 29-year-old is a vital on-field leader.

LM: Liam Millar—The ex-Liverpool youth product, who will return to the Premier League with Hull City next season, has a poor goalscoring record for Canada with just one strike in 41 matches, but has featured regularly under Marsch when free from injury.

ST: Jonathan David—Canada’s all-time record goalscorer remains integral to success this summer, and the 26-year-old has a point to prove following an underwhelming debut season with Italian giants Juventus.

ST: Cyle Larin—Just the nine goals behind David in the goalscoring charts, Larin’s physicality and experience will cause major issues for a Bosnian defense without much quality at center back.

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