Canada vs. Morocco—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

2026 World Cup co-host Canada has been one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, but faces its toughest test yet against reigning Africa Cup of Nations champion Morocco with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

The Maple Leafs finished runner-up in its group—routing Qatar 6–0 along the way—before then edging South Africa 1–0 in the round of 32, showing they can both overwhelm opponents and grind out results. Morocco will need to be especially wary out wide, with Canada leading the tournament in crosses (131) and ranking third for shots from inside the penalty area (51).

Morocco has taken a more patient approach, averaging 55% possession and completing 2,627 passes—the second most of any team—before striking through its talented attackers. Ismael Saibari has been the standout, announcing himself on the world stage with three goals so far.

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