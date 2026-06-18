Canada vs. Qatar—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Canada’s wait for a maiden World Cup win continued after it failed to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina last Friday—but an ever greater chance to break that duck is presented with a Group B clash with Qatar.

On paper, the Canucks have more than enough quality to beat Qatar. Ranked 26 places higher in FIFA’s world rankings, the likes of Jonathan David, Ismaël Koné and Alistair Johnston offer more than enough in attack, midfield and defense, not to mention the potential return of Alphonso Davies.

Qatar did, however, snatch a valiant point against Switzerland in its opening group game—a result that took absolutely everybody by surprise. It did surrender 26 shots on goal though and the vast majority of possession, which will incentivize to Canada to attack from the off in front of what should be a raucous crowd at BC Place in Vancouver.

If Canada wins, it’s in a great position to advance from Group B in one of the top two slots.

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