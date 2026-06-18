Canada vs. Qatar—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Canada’s wait for a maiden World Cup win continued after it failed to beat Bosnia & Herzegovina last Friday—but an ever greater chance to break that duck is presented with a Group B clash with Qatar.
On paper, the Canucks have more than enough quality to beat Qatar. Ranked 26 places higher in FIFA’s world rankings, the likes of Jonathan David, Ismaël Koné and Alistair Johnston offer more than enough in attack, midfield and defense, not to mention the potential return of Alphonso Davies.
Qatar did, however, snatch a valiant point against Switzerland in its opening group game—a result that took absolutely everybody by surprise. It did surrender 26 shots on goal though and the vast majority of possession, which will incentivize to Canada to attack from the off in front of what should be a raucous crowd at BC Place in Vancouver.
If Canada wins, it’s in a great position to advance from Group B in one of the top two slots.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.