Carlo Ancelotti Subjected to Foul-Mouthed Rant From Brazil World Cup Winner

Former Brazil national team star Romário took aim at Carlo Ancelotti after the Seleção’s defeat to Japan on Saturday, calling for CBF president Samir Xaud to kick the Italian boss “the f--- out!”

Brazil opened the November international break with a controversial 3–2 loss in Singapore that ended with red cards for both Ancelotti and Raphinha. Eyebrow-raising refereeing decisions aside, the Seleção hardly looked worthy of three points; beyond two sublime moments from Vinícius Júnior, the team inspired very little at both ends of the pitch.

The five-time World Cup winner has now won just two of the last five matches, and one of those victories came against India. The players in canary yellow have faced plenty of criticism for underwhelming performances, but Ancelotti is now coming under fire too, this time from a player who knows the level required to reach the greatest heights in the sport.

“Ancelotti, enough is enough! Pack your bags and get out!” Romário wrote in an explicit rant on Instagram. “Nobody questions your legacy. You are one of the greatest managers world football has ever seen, but that was at club level. With the Brazilian national team, you still haven’t delivered. We can’t take it anymore!

Carlo Ancelotti only led Brazil to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. | Masashi Hara/Getty Images

“Want to keep coaching? Go back to clubs, where you made your name. Because the Seleção can’t afford to keep gambling and waiting to see what happens.

"Now, this message is for CBF president Samir Xaud. You’re young, you’re Brazilian, and I believe you want what's best for our football. It’s time to show you have the guts to make a call.

"For f---’s sake, president! Kick Ancelotti the f--- out! You can’t mess around with the Seleção shirt. We’ve already suffered enough embarrassment, and we can’t risk throwing another World Cup in the trash. Once the World Cup slips away, there’s no point crying over it. The time to act is now!”

The Highs and Lows Under Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti (center) is still waiting for a statement win with Brazil. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Ancelotti took over the Brazil national team following the 2024–25 season. Real Madrid cut ties with the 67-year-old, pushing him toward the international stage for the first time in his career.

After a drab debut in which his men only managed a goalless draw with Ecuador in June 2025, Ancelotti and Brazil slowly found their footing together. The team qualified for the 2026 World Cup under his leadership, collecting critical and convincing victories against Paraguay and Chile.

Then results started to vary. A loss to Bolivia was followed by a rout over South Korea. Japan then got the better of Brazil in October 2025, before Ancelotti’s side rallied back with a strong victory over Senegal—only to be overshadowed by an unimpressive draw with Tunisia and subsequent defeat to France.

But the Seleção tallied three consecutive wins ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and then topped Group C. Brazil needed stoppage-time heroics to get past Japan in the round of 32 and then fell completely flat against Norway in the round of 16. The team’s only consolation was a last-minute penalty from Neymar, which wasn’t even enough to lift the spirits of a frustrated fanbase.

A change in leadership was never even a question from the federation; it locked Ancelotti down for another four years before the World Cup even kicked off. But in the months that have followed, he still has not found a consistent winning formula that makes his team look anywhere near capable of taking on the world’s best.

Brazil’s Record Under Ancelotti

Matches : 21

: 21 Wins : 12

: 12 Defeats : 5

: 5 Draws: 4

Ancelotti Relying on Individual Talent

Vinícius Júnior’s heroics weren’t enough for Brazil on Saturday. | Asuka Chan/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Brazil’s best performances—and many of the worst—under Ancelotti are reminiscent of his final year on the touchline at the Bernabéu. The Italian manager is too often hoping his best players produce a moment of magic to bail out his otherwise lackluster team.

It was the same old story on Saturday against Japan. The Seleção’s two goals came from wondrous Vinícius Jr strikes from outside the box. The next best chance from the team came from Endrick, who also rifled a shot from distance off the crossbar after replacing Raphinha in the second half.

It’s no secret secret Ancelotti is missing a true maestro in midfield to make the team more dynamic and dangerous, especially in the final third. There’s too much reliance on Vinícius Jr to dribble past three defenders or rifle home a rocket to make a scoreline respectable. Raphinha also cannot make an impact as a No. 9 if he has poor service, and there’s no one playing in midfield capable of unlocking a defense with one perfectly-timed through ball.

Is it Ancelotti’s fault his squad is wildly underwhelming? No. But it is his job to get the best out of the players available to him, and so far, he has yet to crack the code.