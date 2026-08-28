Carlos Baleba Injury: Progress, Potential Debut Date As Michael Carrick Speaks Out

Michael Carrick hopes new summer signing Carlos Baleba can make his Manchester United debut before September’s international break, despite the midfielder currently suffering with an ankle injury.

The Red Devils splashed $88.6 million (£65 million) on the 22-year-old from Brighton & Hove Albion, completing their midfield rebuild after the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans earlier in the transfer window.

United had targeted Baleba last summer but were dissuaded by Brighton’s lofty $136 million (£100 million) valuation at the time. However, they have finally acquired their target, whose price tag dropped significantly after a less consistent 2025–26 season on the south coast.

Unfortunately for United, the Cameroon international won’t make his first appearance for his new employers this weekend against Ipswich Town, with Carrick confirming his absence for another “couple of weeks” due to an ankle problem he arrived with.

“He’s got a little ankle issue,” Carrick told reporters. “So, maybe a couple of weeks or so [until he debuts], maybe three weeks, we’ll see. But we knew that before, so it’s no major issue. It’ll be great to have him back when we can.”

Asked if he could feature before the international break, which commences on Sept. 21, Carrick replied: “It’s obviously new, you know, having the break to deal with. But we’ll wait and see. We’ll wait and see. We’re hopeful, but I don’t want to put any deadlines on it just yet.”

Why Man Utd Will Miss Baleba After Opening Day Slip-Up

Man Utd suffered an embarrassing defeat last weekend. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Not for the first time in recent years, United struggled in their opening Premier League fixture of the campaign. A trip to newly-promoted Hull City was a favorable fixture on paper, but a sub-par performance resulted in an embarrassing 2–0 defeat at the MKM Stadium.

United’s newest midfield additions, Santos and Tielemans, both underwhelmed on their competitive debuts, and were withdrawn in the 67th minute. Baleba’s grit and determination could have come in handy.

The former Brighton star will be missed during the clash against Ipswich, where he will be unveiled in front of the Old Trafford crowd. History suggests another tough match for United, who have regularly made slow starts in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

In fact, they have failed to win their second match of the Premier League season since a 4–0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2020–21 campaign, during which time they have suffered losses to the Seagulls, Tottenham Hotspur and, infamously, Brentford.

Carrick needs a stronger performance from his players this Sunday. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

United have also only won half of their last six opening home matches of the campaign, serving as a warning against complacency ahead of Ipswich’s visit.

Baleba is not the only absentee which will deplete Carrick’s options, with Amad Diallo also missing for the foreseeable future. Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are also sidelined, while Mason Mount is a doubt after sitting out the Hull defeat.