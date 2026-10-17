Cavan Sullivan Can’t Extend Record As Union Barely Survive Clash With Charlotte

Cavan Sullivan had a fantastic chance to secure victory for the Philadelphia Union late into Saturday’s match, but the 17-year-old ultimately couldn't save his side’s win streak in a thrilling 2–2 draw with Charlotte FC at Subaru Park.

The draw snapped the Union’s eight-game win streak, which dated back to Aug. 29, but maintained their unbeaten streak, which now stands at a club-record 15 games. Their last loss came on May 23 in a 6–4 defeat to Inter Miami.

Sullivan—who broke Alphonso Davies’s record for the most goal contributions by a teenager (21) in Wednesday’s 3–1 win over the Chicago Fire—saw his own personal streak snap too. Saturday’s affair signified his first league match since Aug. 1 without a goal contribution, ending an unprecedented 10-game run.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying, though. Sullivan ended the match with the most shots (five) and the most touches taken in the opposition’s box (10). He even found the back of the net midway through the second half, before the play was called back for offside.

With the game tied 2–2 late, he linked up with his older brother, Quinn Sullivan, in the 93rd minute but failed to beat Charlotte’s goalkeeper Kristjan Kahlina, who made an impressive save to secure a point for the visitors.

Cavan Sullivan NEARLY wins it for @PhilaUnion in stoppage time! 😮 pic.twitter.com/RiTWkj6RUf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 17, 2026

While Sullivan couldn’t bring a win, it was still an impressive day for the Union. Milan Iloski netted his 19th goal of the season to open the scoring in the 24th minute from the penalty spot, and Bruno Damiani smashed home a shot from the top of the box to level the game at 2–2 in the 73rd minute, after Charlotte’s two goals from Rodolfo Aloko and Idan Toklomati.

Bidding farewell to its win streak gives a little adversity to a Union side that hasn't had much since Ryan Richter took over as interim manager for Bradley Carnell back in May. Now, the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners will have to wait until at least the last four games of the season to clinch a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Philadelphia’s Road Ahead

It's not an easy road forward for the Union and Cavan Sullivan. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Union will have two home games and two more on the road in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs and contend for a coveted top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, which would assure them home advantage in at least the first round of the postseason.

The next two weeks, though, won’t be easy. On Matchday 32, they’re off to face Carles Gil’s New England Revolution, a side that ranked third in the Eastern Conference heading into its Matchday 31 clash with the fourth-place Chicago Fire.

Afterwards, Nashville SC, who are chasing the all-time regular-season points record, will provide the toughest test yet, before the regular season wraps up against FC Cincinnati and Toronto FC.

Likely to qualify for the playoffs despite the challenges ahead, the Union will be an outside contender to win the MLS Cup. Nevertheless, any dream run will likely lean on Cavan Sullivan’s exceptional talents against the competitive likes of Inter Miami, Nashville, New England, Chicago and more.