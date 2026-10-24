‘Needs to Stop’—Cavan Sullivan Sent Stern Warning After Receiving MLS Fine

Major League Soccer issued a fine to Philadelphia Union winger Cavan Sullivan for his dive in the late stages of his side’s 2–2 draw with Charlotte FC.

In the 84th minute of the game, Sullivan fell to the ground following a challenge from Charlotte defender Morrison, who immediately suggested there had been no contact. Veteran midfielder Ashley Westwood confronted the teenager about the incident on the pitch soon after.

After reviewing the incident, MLS said in a statement: “The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 84th minute of Philadelphia’s match against Charlotte FC on Oct. 17.”

The exact details of the fine handed out to Sullivan have not been revealed.

It capped off a frustrating outing for Sullivan, who had a goal chalked off for offside earlier in the second half. It led to the blunt end of a streak of 10 games with at least one goal contribution as he marked his first MLS match without either a goal or an assist since Aug. 1.

Westwood: Sullivan Needs to Stop Diving to Reach Next Level

A tough outing for Sullivan. | Isaiah Vazquez/MLS/Getty Images

Sullivan may be the glamor name in MLS these days, but Charlotte captain Westwood knows all about life at the highest level of soccer.

The 36-year-old Englishman made 286 Premier League appearances across 10 seasons with Aston Villa and Burnley before his arrival at Charlotte in 2023.

Westwood admitted after the game that Sullivan has all the tools to make his own lengthy career in Europe, but he had one simple warning for the teenager: cut out the diving.

“I’ve only seen him today, really,” Westwood said. “He’s a talented player.

“I don’t like his diving. He needs to stop that. I said that to him. If he wants to go to the next level, he needs to stop that.

“He’s a top player. For someone his age, he’s got a very, very good future in the game. Like I said, he’s not scared to say things. He tries things. He runs around. He’s got all the attributes.”

This was not the first disciplinary issue Sullivan has faced this season. He was sent off in the 13th minute of injury time against Inter Miami in August after involving himself in a heated scuffle to defend brother Quinn.

However, the one-game suspension that should have followed was rescinded upon appeal by the Union.