Champions League 2025–26 Final League Phase Table, Knockout Stage Seedings

Only 24 teams survived an action-packed league phase.
Amanda Langell|
Twelve teams saw their Champions League hopes die on Wednesday night.
Twelve teams saw their Champions League hopes die on Wednesday night. | S. Mellar/FC Bayern/Getty Images

The stage for the 2025–26 Champions League knockout rounds is set as the league phase came to a dramatic conclusion on a Wednesday night full of mayhem.

Like last season, all 18 games on Matchday 8 of the Champions League league phase kicked off at the same time, making for constant goal updates, seeding swings and an ever-changing table over the course of a dizzying 90 minutes.

As the clubs at the bottom of the standings fought to crack the top 24, the powerhouses at the top battled to finish in the top eight and therefore secure an automatic spot in the round of 16. A place in the knockout phase playoffs was a consolation prize for some, and a massive accomplishment for others.

In the aftermath of 18 final whistles sounding across Europe, here’s how the final league phase table turned out.

Champions League 2025–26 Final League Phase Table

Pos.

Team

Points

Status

1

Arsenal

24

Round of 16

2

Bayern Munich

21

Round of 16

3

Liverpool

18

Round of 16

4

Tottenham

17

Round of 16

5

Barcelona

16

Round of 16

6

Chelsea

16

Round of 16

7

Sporting CP

16

Round of 16

8

Man City

16

Round of 16

9

Real Madrid

15

Knockout Playoff

10

Inter

15

Knockout Playoff

11

PSG

14

Knockout Playoff

12

Newcastle

14

Knockout Playoff

13

Juventus

13

Knockout Playoff

14

Atlético Madrid

13

Knockout Playoff

15

Atalanta

13

Knockout Playoff

16

Bayer Leverkusen

12

Knockout Playoff

17

Borussia Dortmund

11

Knockout Playoff

18

Olympiacos

11

Knockout Playoff

19

Club Brugge

10

Knockout Playoff

20

Galatasaray

10

Knockout Playoff

21

Monaco

10

Knockout Playoff

22

Qarabağ

10

Knockout Playoff

23

Bodø/Glimt

9

Knockout Playoff

24

Benfica

9

Knockout Playoff

25

Marseille

9

Eliminated

26

Pafos

9

Eliminated

27

Union St. Gilloise

9

Eliminated

28

PSV Eindhoven

8

Eliminated

29

Athletic Club

8

Eliminated

30

Napoli

8

Eliminated

31

Copenhagen

8

Eliminated

32

Ajax

6

Eliminated

33

Eintracht Frankfurt

4

Eliminated

34

Slavia Prague

3

Eliminated

35

Villarreal

1

Eliminated

36

Kairat

1

Eliminated

The top eight teams—Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP and Manchester City—all automatically advanced to the round of 16, avoiding the knockout phase playoffs. Of those top clubs, only the Gunners put together a perfect league phase campaign.

Arsenal’s arch rivals are the surprise in the last 16. Spurs might sit 14th in the Premier League standings, but they still finished above the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the league phase with 17 points.

While the top eight get to enjoy an additional period of rest, the teams in ninth to 24th must gear up for the knockout phase playoffs. The winners of each two-legged tie will join the already qualified eight teams in the round of 16, setting up a mouthwatering knockout stage.

It took a 95th-minute strike for Sporting CP to dump Real Madrid out of the automatic qualification spots. A shock 4–2 defeat away at Benfica means they will have to go through the playoffs, although a 98th-minute strike by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin was enough for the Portuguese side to sneak into the playoffs on goal difference with the final kick of the round.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain also still have work to do if they are to reach the knockouts, as do last year’s beaten finalists Inter.

Those outside of the top 24 saw their Champions League hopes come crashing down. In fact, before Matchday 8 even kicked off, Kairat Almaty, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Frankfurt were already mathematically eliminated from the competition.

Eight more teams joined them, including Napoli and Ajax, falling below the threshold by just a handful of points.

Champions League 2025–26 Knockout Stage Seedings

Round of 16

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich finished second in the league phase standings. | F. Noever/FC Bayern/Getty Images
  • 1-2: Arsenal and Bayern Munich
  • 3-4: Liverpool and Tottenham
  • 5-6: Barcelona and Chelsea
  • 7-8: Sporting CP and Man City

The benefit to finishing in the top eight comes not only with an automatic place in the last 16, but also with a seeding advantage—the eight teams will be seeded for the round of 16 and therefore play the second leg of their ties at home.

The teams in first, second, third and fourth will also be seeded for the quarterfinals, which means they will play the deciding leg of their potential tie at home as well.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich get the supreme advantage of having their seedings carry through to the semifinals, where their opponents would be forced to travel to the Emirates and Allianz Arena respectively for the second leg ... should they make it that far in the competition.

Seeded Knockout Playoff Teams

Real Madrid
Real Madrid dropped into the playoffs. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images
  • 9-10: Real Madrid and Inter
  • 11-12: PSG and Newcastle
  • 13-14: Juventus and Atlético Madrid
  • 15-16: Atalanta and Leverkusen

Although it is not as good as directly qualifying for the round of 16, the teams that finished in ninth to 16th are at least seeded for the knockout phase playoffs. They all get the benefit of playing the second leg of their ties at home.

Based on where they finished in the table, the seeded teams are broken up into pairs and will be drawn against a pair of unseeded teams. For example, ninth-place Madrid and 10th-place Inter will be drawn against 23rd-place Bodø/Glimt and 24th-place Benfica.

Newcastle will have to go through either Monaco or Qarabağ, while it’s Club Brugge or Galatasaray for Italian giants Juventus.

Unseeded Knockout Playoff Teams

Victor Osimhen
Galatasaray face a battle for the knockouts. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images
  • 17-18: Borussia Dortmund and Olympiacos
  • 19-20: Club Brugge and Galatasaray
  • 21-22: Monaco and Qarabağ
  • 23-24: Bodø/Glimt and Benfica

The teams that finished from 17th to 24th are unseeded for the knockout phase playoffs. They will open their ties at home before traveling to their opponents’ grounds for the deciding leg.

The good news for the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and the remaining six unseeded clubs is that they can potentially improve their standings if they last long enough in the competition. If a seeded team does not make it to the quarterfinals or the semifinals, the team that eliminated it gets to claim its seeding position.

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

