Champions League 2025–26 Final League Phase Table, Knockout Stage Seedings

The stage for the 2025–26 Champions League knockout rounds is set as the league phase came to a dramatic conclusion on a Wednesday night full of mayhem.

Like last season, all 18 games on Matchday 8 of the Champions League league phase kicked off at the same time, making for constant goal updates, seeding swings and an ever-changing table over the course of a dizzying 90 minutes.

As the clubs at the bottom of the standings fought to crack the top 24, the powerhouses at the top battled to finish in the top eight and therefore secure an automatic spot in the round of 16. A place in the knockout phase playoffs was a consolation prize for some, and a massive accomplishment for others.

In the aftermath of 18 final whistles sounding across Europe, here’s how the final league phase table turned out.

Champions League 2025–26 Final League Phase Table

Pos. Team Points Status 1 Arsenal 24 Round of 16 2 Bayern Munich 21 Round of 16 3 Liverpool 18 Round of 16 4 Tottenham 17 Round of 16 5 Barcelona 16 Round of 16 6 Chelsea 16 Round of 16 7 Sporting CP 16 Round of 16 8 Man City 16 Round of 16 9 Real Madrid 15 Knockout Playoff 10 Inter 15 Knockout Playoff 11 PSG 14 Knockout Playoff 12 Newcastle 14 Knockout Playoff 13 Juventus 13 Knockout Playoff 14 Atlético Madrid 13 Knockout Playoff 15 Atalanta 13 Knockout Playoff 16 Bayer Leverkusen 12 Knockout Playoff 17 Borussia Dortmund 11 Knockout Playoff 18 Olympiacos 11 Knockout Playoff 19 Club Brugge 10 Knockout Playoff 20 Galatasaray 10 Knockout Playoff 21 Monaco 10 Knockout Playoff 22 Qarabağ 10 Knockout Playoff 23 Bodø/Glimt 9 Knockout Playoff 24 Benfica 9 Knockout Playoff 25 Marseille 9 Eliminated 26 Pafos 9 Eliminated 27 Union St. Gilloise 9 Eliminated 28 PSV Eindhoven 8 Eliminated 29 Athletic Club 8 Eliminated 30 Napoli 8 Eliminated 31 Copenhagen 8 Eliminated 32 Ajax 6 Eliminated 33 Eintracht Frankfurt 4 Eliminated 34 Slavia Prague 3 Eliminated 35 Villarreal 1 Eliminated 36 Kairat 1 Eliminated

The top eight teams—Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP and Manchester City—all automatically advanced to the round of 16, avoiding the knockout phase playoffs. Of those top clubs, only the Gunners put together a perfect league phase campaign.

Arsenal’s arch rivals are the surprise in the last 16. Spurs might sit 14th in the Premier League standings, but they still finished above the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the league phase with 17 points.

While the top eight get to enjoy an additional period of rest, the teams in ninth to 24th must gear up for the knockout phase playoffs. The winners of each two-legged tie will join the already qualified eight teams in the round of 16, setting up a mouthwatering knockout stage.

It took a 95th-minute strike for Sporting CP to dump Real Madrid out of the automatic qualification spots. A shock 4–2 defeat away at Benfica means they will have to go through the playoffs, although a 98th-minute strike by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin was enough for the Portuguese side to sneak into the playoffs on goal difference with the final kick of the round.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain also still have work to do if they are to reach the knockouts, as do last year’s beaten finalists Inter.

Those outside of the top 24 saw their Champions League hopes come crashing down. In fact, before Matchday 8 even kicked off, Kairat Almaty, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Frankfurt were already mathematically eliminated from the competition.

Eight more teams joined them, including Napoli and Ajax, falling below the threshold by just a handful of points.

Champions League 2025–26 Knockout Stage Seedings

Round of 16

Bayern Munich finished second in the league phase standings. | F. Noever/FC Bayern/Getty Images

1-2: Arsenal and Bayern Munich

3-4: Liverpool and Tottenham

5-6: Barcelona and Chelsea

7-8: Sporting CP and Man City

The benefit to finishing in the top eight comes not only with an automatic place in the last 16, but also with a seeding advantage—the eight teams will be seeded for the round of 16 and therefore play the second leg of their ties at home.

The teams in first, second, third and fourth will also be seeded for the quarterfinals, which means they will play the deciding leg of their potential tie at home as well.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich get the supreme advantage of having their seedings carry through to the semifinals, where their opponents would be forced to travel to the Emirates and Allianz Arena respectively for the second leg ... should they make it that far in the competition.

Seeded Knockout Playoff Teams

Real Madrid dropped into the playoffs. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

9-10: Real Madrid and Inter

11-12: PSG and Newcastle

13-14: Juventus and Atlético Madrid

15-16: Atalanta and Leverkusen

Although it is not as good as directly qualifying for the round of 16, the teams that finished in ninth to 16th are at least seeded for the knockout phase playoffs. They all get the benefit of playing the second leg of their ties at home.

Based on where they finished in the table, the seeded teams are broken up into pairs and will be drawn against a pair of unseeded teams. For example, ninth-place Madrid and 10th-place Inter will be drawn against 23rd-place Bodø/Glimt and 24th-place Benfica.

Newcastle will have to go through either Monaco or Qarabağ, while it’s Club Brugge or Galatasaray for Italian giants Juventus.

Unseeded Knockout Playoff Teams

Galatasaray face a battle for the knockouts. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

17-18: Borussia Dortmund and Olympiacos

19-20: Club Brugge and Galatasaray

21-22: Monaco and Qarabağ

23-24: Bodø/Glimt and Benfica

The teams that finished from 17th to 24th are unseeded for the knockout phase playoffs. They will open their ties at home before traveling to their opponents’ grounds for the deciding leg.

The good news for the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and the remaining six unseeded clubs is that they can potentially improve their standings if they last long enough in the competition. If a seeded team does not make it to the quarterfinals or the semifinals, the team that eliminated it gets to claim its seeding position.

