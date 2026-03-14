Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Inter Miami returns to MLS action on Saturday with a visit to Charlotte FC, looking to get back to goalscoring ways after tough midweek showing in a scoreless Concacaf Champions Cup match against Nashville SC.

The reigning MLS Cup champion, despite struggling to create chances in its first Concacaf matchup of the season, comes to Charlotte off two consecutive wins against Orlando City and D.C. United in league play.

While managing owner Jorge Mas has previously stated that the club sees the continental competition as its primary target in 2026, consistency in MLS remains a defining factor for the team, especially as they look to re-establish themselves as outright MLS Cup contenders.

The hosts come in off a full week of rest, looking to build on a 3–1 win over Austin FC last weekend, while Miami look to control play, having won the last two MLS matches with fewer scoring opportunities than their opposition.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the MLS Eastern Conference bout.

Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction

Lionel Messi seeking 900th goal after midweek stalemate

Lionel Messi has 899 goals in his professional career. | Chris Carter/Getty Images

If anything has stood true in soccer throughout the last two decades, it’s that it is a fool’s errand to make a prediction against Messi — especially when he has fallen short of a target in a previous attempt. Against Charlotte, he aims to score his 900th career goal, after he and his Herons were left off the scoresheet in midweek action against Nashville.

Miami will have the talent advantage, but have yet to see stellar connections attacking-wise, with Tadeo Allende still searching for consistency and manager Javier Mascherano continuing to tinker throughout the attacking setup. Once that becomes settled, Miami will be a force—they’re just not there yet.

This week should be a test for Miami, but sheer talent should shine through in the end, given Charlotte’s likely reliance on the trio of Pep Biel, Wilfried Zaha and Idan Toklomati, heavily weighing their attack on the left side.

For many other teams, the need to rest for a critical upcoming Concacaf matchup would be paramount. Yet, Mascherano has not shown any hesitancy towards playing his stars in every match, meaning there should be minimal rotation this weekend.

Head-to-head record: Inter Miami has met Charlotte FC 10 times since the North Carolina side entered MLS in 2022, with the Herons winning five times and drawing twice.

Inter Miami has met Charlotte FC 10 times since the North Carolina side entered MLS in 2022, with the Herons winning five times and drawing twice. Messi's 900th Goal: Messi has struggled to connect with his other attackers this season and has continued to take on responsibilities himself. Could it lead him to the 900th goal of his career?

Messi has struggled to connect with his other attackers this season and has continued to take on responsibilities himself. Could it lead him to the 900th goal of his career? The Berterame Question: After spending $15 million, the second-highest ever fee paid by the club, Miami will hold plenty of concerns if Berterame fails to score for the fifth game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–2 Inter Miami.

Charlotte FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

A look at how Charlotte FC could line up this weekend. | FotMob

Charlotte FC will continue to rely on the attacking exploits of Biel and Zaha this week, as they run against the weakest point of Miami’s defensive setup down the left wing.

Outside of the two key wide players, The Crown will lean on Israeli attackers Toklomati and Liel Abada, with the former looking to build on his first goal of the season in the win over Austin FC. Meanwhile, Morrison Agyemang and U.S. men’s national team defender Tim Ream hold down the heart of the defense in front of Kristijan Kahlina between the sticks.

A major storyline heading into the match will be whether Zaha gets any luxuries from the officiating, after he and manager Dean Smith focused on the non-calls towards him in pre-match media, with Smith saying he is “the second most fouled player in the league at the moment, the most fouled player in the league last season. yet he’s got probably more yellow cards than anybody thats made a foul against him.”

Charlotte FC predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Kahlina; Byrne, Agyemang, Ream, Toffolo; Bronico, Westwood, Biel; Abada, Toklomati, Zaha

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Charlotte FC

How Inter Miami could line up against Charlotte FC. | FotMob

The key to this week’s matchup for Inter Miami will be the linkup between Messi and Berterame. Through their first four matches together, Berterame has yet to find a goal and has just four shots.

While Messi has succeeded with nearly every player he has played with throughout his career, it has appeared that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is struggling as the team looks to become less reliant on his influence, despite his continued standout play.

Ahead of the match, Mascherano suggested that veteran striker Luis Suárez would get some minutes for the first time this season. Miami hopes the 39-year-old Uruguayan will provide depth, rather than contend for the starting role with the new $15 million offseason acquisition.

At the back, expect Facundo Mura to get the start over Ian Fray down the right flank, while Noah Allen looks to find his form at left back, with those two providing width for the top central defensive pairing of Micael and Maxi Falcón.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. Charlotte FC (4-2-3-1): St. Clair; Mura, Falcón, Micael, Allen; De Paul, Bright; Allende, Messi, Silvetti, Berterame

What Time Does Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami Kick Off?

Location : Charlotte, North Carolina

: Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium : Bank of America Stadium

: Bank of America Stadium Date : Saturday, March 14

: Saturday, March 14 Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States and Worldwide Apple TV

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