Chelsea 1–0 Copenhagen: Player Ratings As Blues Advance to Conference League Quarterfinals
Without ever having to shift into second gear, Chelsea punched their tickets to the Conference League quarterfinals by defeating Copenhagen 1–0 in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.
Considering the opponent, competition and what was at stake, Chelsea played arguably the worst first half of the Enzo Maresca era at Stamford Bridge. The Blues failed to register a shot attempt through the first 45 minutes and the visitors looked the more energized and dangerous side. Copenhagen were fearless as they took the game to Chelsea.
A couple of halftime changes helped Chelsea, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall managed to reflect his team's improvement on the scoresheet 10 minutes into the second half. The 26-year-old's superb individual effort fired the Blues in front and gave them a two-goal advantage in the tie.
Dewsbury-Hall's goal deflated Copenhagen, who were now forced to score twice to send the tie to extra time. The Blues were able to control the match with long possessions and even had chances to increase their lead.
With a crucial game against Arsenal in the Premier League coming up on the weekend, Enzo Maresca made substitutions to help some of his more taxed players.
Chelsea have won all eight of their Conference League games this season. With a squad a class above the rest in the competition, the Blues look like the clear favorites to win the tournament going into the quarterfinals.
Player ratings from Chelsea's Conference League win below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Copenhagen (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Filip Jörgensen
8.1/10
RB: Trevoh Chalobah
7.1/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7.6/10
CB: Benoît Badiashile
7.6/10
LB: Josh Acheampong
5.9/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
8/10
CM: Enzo Fernández
6.7/10
RW: Tyrique George
7.1/10
AM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
8.7/10
LW: Jadon Sancho
6.8/10
ST: Pedro Neto
7.3/10
SUB: Cole Palmer (46' for Fernández)
6.3/10
SUB: Marc Cucurella (46' for Acheampong)
7/10
SUB: Christopher Nkunku (65' for Sancho)
6.1/10
SUB: Reece James (78' for Caicedo)
5.9/10
SUB: Genesis Antwi (90' for Neto)
N/A