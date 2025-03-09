Chelsea 1-0 Leicester City: Player Ratings as Blues Return to Top Four in Premier League
Chelsea have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in 2025 after defeating Leicester City 1–0 at Stamford Bridge.
Cole Palmer's 2025 struggles continued, missing from the penalty spot for the first time in his professional career to extend his eight game and two month scoring drought. Although Chelsea controlled possession, they couldn't find the breakthrough in the first half.
With the Blues unable to find the opener, murmurs of discontent began increasing in volume in the Stamford Bridge stands. Marc Cucurella made sure to change that, as he fired a shot from distance perfectly placed into the bottom corner to give Chelsea the lead an hour into the game.
The Spaniard's goal was enough to secure all three points stayed in west London. It wasn't a dominating display from Enzo Maresca's side, but the result is significant in the Champions League race, as Chelsea overtakes Manchester City for fourth place in the Premier League table.
After two straight games vs. teams in the relegation fight, Chelsea have a couple of London derbies against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur up next.
Player ratings from Chelsea's win below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sánchez
7.8/10
RB: Wesley Fofana
7.3/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7.4/10
CB: Levi Colwill
7.8/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
8.3/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
8.6/10
CM: Enzo Fernández
8.4/10
RW: Jadon Sancho
8/10
AM: Cole Palmer
7/10
LW: Christopher Nkunku
6.8/10
ST: Pedro Neto
7.5/10
SUB: Trevoh Chalobah (73' for Fofana)
5.9/10
SUB: Tyrique George (73' for Palmer)
6.4/10
SUB: Josh Acheampong (89' for Nkunku)
N/A