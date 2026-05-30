Chelsea’s 2026–27 Home Kit Leaked by Celebrities Ahead of Unveiling

Chelsea’s new 2026–27 home kit might be the worst kept secret of the summer.

The Blues are looking forward to a clean slate next season, keen to put their turbulent 2025–26 campaign in the review mirror. The west London outfit finished 10th in the Premier League, lost the FA Cup final and had three different faces on the touchline, all while fans mounted vocal protests against the BlueCo ownership group.

New boss Xabi Alonso is hoping to come in and repair the damage plaguing Stamford Bridge, the first of many changes coming this summer for a team that failed to qualify for any European competition.

A busy transfer window will take center stage, but Chelsea’s fresh threads are also stealing headlines. Celebrities keep popping up in what appears to be the club’s home shirt for next season, teasing fans across the globe before the jersey officially drops.

Take a Look at Chelsea’s Leaked New Home Kit

When you’ve got a PGA Championship tee time at 2, but five-a-sides at 8. #PGAChamp | @JustinRose99 pic.twitter.com/ZbGuKgrccR — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 14, 2026

If you’re constantly refreshing Chelsea’s social accounts for a glimpse of next season’s home shirt, then you might have missed the grand—unofficial—reveal of the kit over the last few weeks.

Former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose stepped out in the jersey at the PGA Championship, arriving for his opening round in the club’s trademark blue shirt, manufactured by Nike. The minimalist design features just a few gold accents, including a lion crest that stands on its own, without the modern circular badge.

Brazilian singer songwriter MC Hariel then stepped out in the shirt during a performance, showing off the short-sleeve version of the jersey. Fans got a better look at the tonal pattern of the Chelsea crest across the entire front, a design that comes to life in the direct sunlight.

Speaking of musicians, Madonna also appeared in the shirt when she met British Kick streamer Gymskin, who helped bring her classic hit ‘Into the Groove’ back up the U.K. charts after a viral video on his social media.

gymskin meets his biggest fan, madonna. pic.twitter.com/1LC3kfDd8J — KICK (@kick) May 29, 2026

Madonna is a known Chelsea supporter and has been spotted in the stands at Stamford Bridge for big clashes in the past. The Queen of Pop also has a home base in London, where she met Gymskin.

Another unexpected crossover happened on Friday Night SmackDown, when WWE superstar Chelsea Green arrived in the new Chelsea shirt. The connection is clearly in the name.

Her viral look is yet another that shows off the jersey, which currently lacks any shirt sponsors.

When Does the Chelsea Home Kit Officially Launch?

🚨NEW: 26/27 Chelsea shirt spotted in a Nike Store in 🇹🇷 [@Kanax69] pic.twitter.com/THn37Ol15n — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) May 14, 2026

Chelsea confirmed the 2026–27 home shirt drops on June 2. Fans only have to wait a few more days before they get official photos of the jersey, worn by the club’s biggest stars.

The well-placed “leaks” have had their intended impact; there is now more buzz surrounding the launch, especially online, where fans have shared their thoughts on the new look coming to the Blues next season.

Once the shirt drops, fans will be able to purchase the new design online or in stores. In fact, the jersey has already popped up in some Nike stores ahead of schedule.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC