Chelsea have announced the signing of teenage left back Yisa Alao on a two-and-a-half year deal after winning the race for his coveted signature.

The Blues were reportedly vying with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United for the highly rated 17-year-old. In fact, the two northern Premier League powerhouses were thought to be leading the charge for Alao until Chelsea elbowed their way into the negotiating table with an offer Sheffield Wednesday simply couldn’t refuse.

Liam Rosenior’s London outfit delivered a brief statement announcing the youngster’s arrival, listing little more than the basic facts surrounding his breakthrough for the Owls this season. Sheffield Wednesday offered a more heartfelt farewell for a player who joined the club more than a decade ago.

“Chelsea have presented him with an excellent opportunity, and after careful consideration Yisa has chosen to take the next step in his career,” a club statement read.

“Yisa’s journey is a proud moment for everyone involved in the SWFC Academy—from coaches and staff to the families who support young players every day. His progress highlights the strength of the pathway at Sheffield Wednesday and its ability to help young players reach the highest levels of the game.

“... We would like to thank Yisa for his commitment and professionalism during his time at Hillsborough, and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Chelsea Capitalise Upon Sheffield Wednesday Financial Turmoil

Alao is still very much at the start of his career, boasting a grand total of five senior appearances thus far. Yet, his talent was clear enough for Chelsea to pounce when financial circumstances conspired in their favour.

Sheffield Wednesday are in financial ruin. Administration in October essentially forced the merciful conclusion of Dejphon Chansiri’s divisive ownership, opening the club up to a range of bidders. The Owls are rooted to the foot of the Championship with minus-seven points after have 18 deducted over the course of the campaign.

Manchester United youngster Harry Amass has been recalled and shipped off to Norwich City during a mass exodus which was headline by the tearful farewell of captain Barry Bannan over the weekend.

“As Administrators, our responsibility is to act in the best long-term interests of Sheffield Wednesday and its creditors,” a statement from the club read in regards to Alao’s departure. “This transfer balances immediate value for the club with protection for the future, should Yisa’s career develop as we all hope.”

The undisclosed fee, described by Wednesday as “substantial,” is thought to be worth around £600,000 ($820,000), while Liverpool and United were only willing to stretch to £400,000.

It remains to be seen whether that investment will be made with immediate involvement at senior level in mind. Chelsea’s left back slot is already locked down by Marc Cucurella, who has successfully relegated Jorrel Hato to a smattering of minutes despite arriving from Ajax with far loftier expectations than Alao. The teen could yet be loaned out or develop with Chelsea’s youth teams. One thing, however, is certain, he won’t be playing for United or Liverpool.

