Ruben Amorim’s Exiles ‘Set’ to Leave Man Utd on Loan in January

The Manchester United pairing of Harry Amass and Toby Collyer are reportedly expected to head out on different loan moves for the second half of the season.

The duo, alongside Chido Obi, were all name-checked by Ruben Amorim during a bizarre rant against United’s famed academy system during his final weeks as the club’s head coach. While defending his refusal to play Kobbie Mainoo, Amorim argued that simply being an academy graduate should not guarantee any individual a starting senior spot.

“I’m always talking about the same thing, Toby [Collyer] and this injury is returning here,” the Portuguese boss moaned back in December. “He played, he’s from the academy, he played here, went to West Bromwich, he’s not playing.”

Collyer made 10 appearances under Amorim last season before heading to West Brom in the Championship over the summer. As his former coach pointed out, the 22-year-old midfielder was only afforded three league starts before picking up a calf injury in November which he returned to Manchester to have treated. The Athletic now report that Collyer is expected to join fellow Championship side Hull City for the remainder of the campaign.

Toby Collyer Stats

Toby Collyer has struggled with injury this season. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC/Getty Images

Statistic (League) 2025–26 Season Team West Bromwich Albion Games 12 Starts 3 Minutes 253 Usage (% of Available Mins Played) 23%

Amass is also thought to be on the move. Unlike Collyer, the 18-year-old left back has been first-choice for Sheffield Wednesday throughout a daunting campaign for the cash-strapped outfit. The Owls were consigned to administration at the start of the season and have only won one match all season.

The same report from The Athletic claims that Amass is set to join fellow Championship relegation battlers Norwich City.

During his rant in December, Amorim’s criticism of Amass appeared to be the harshest. The diminutive left back was said to be “struggling in the Championship” by the senior head coach shortly after he had been voted Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Month. Amass took to social media to post an image of himself with his individual award in the immediate aftermath of Amorim’s comments.

Harry Amass Stats

Harry Amass has impressed in tough circumstances at Sheffield Wednesday. | Scott Llewellyn/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Statistic (League) 2025–26 Season Team Sheffield Wednesday Games 21 Starts 21 Minutes 253 Usage (% of Available Mins Played) 99%

Obi also found himself needlessly lambasted—“Chido is not always a starter with the Under-21s”—but seems set to remain in United’s youth setup for the remainder of the campaign. Unless, of course, he can help Michael Carrick fulfill his promise of promoting from within.

Without any senior additions planned this winter, the former United midfielder has opened himself up to the possibility of exploiting the same academy which was so routinely dismissed by Amorim.

This is an easy win for the new manager but there appears to be some stock in the crowd-pleasing comments; Carrick was spotted watching United’s Under-21s take on Sporting CP’s youth team in the Premier League International Cup on Tuesday night.

Amorim may have been vindicated by the sight of Obi as a substitute for this fixture, yet the towering striker, who became United’s youngest-ever Premier League starter last season, came off the bench to tee up his side’s final goal in a 3–2 win.

