‘In Talks’—Chelsea ‘Bomb Squad’ Member May Follow Raheem Sterling Out of Club

Chelsea centre back Axel Disasi could follow Raheem Sterling out of the exit door before the January transfer window closes, with West Ham United reported to be in talks over a loan deal.

The Frenchman joined Sterling—who has now departed on a free transfer—in what became known as Chelsea’s “bomb squad” and was left out of the club’s Premier League and European squads. He was also told to train away from the first team.

Disasi has not played a senior game on football since April 2025, when he was on loan at Aston Villa, but Fabrizio Romano states a loan move to West Ham is close to being agreed. There’s less confidence in how advanced the deal is in BBC Sport’s report, but the Hammers have been in contact and may need to find off interest from Lyon and Roma.

Who Else Could Leave Chelsea Before Deadline Day?

Tyrique George is a candidate for sale. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

As seems to be the case with every transfer window, Chelsea are likely to be major players heading into the final few days.

Disasi could be followed out by winger Tyrique George. The 19-year-old agreed a permanent switch to Fulham which fell through in the final stages of the summer window and, having struggled for minutes this year, is available for transfer once again.

The Cottagers are not expected to reignite their interest, however, having just spent £27 million ($37.3 million) to sign Oscar Bobb from Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have recalled centre back Aarón Anselmino from a loan with Borussia Dortmund—a move which appeared to be an alternative to making a new signing this month, but reports suggest fresh talks will be held to determine whether another loan exit is needed. The 20-year-old was happy in Germany and, when fit, was a regular starter, so his return to Stamford Bridge came as a surprise.

Young midfielder Kendry Páez is due to return from his own loan with Strasbourg, having struggled for minutes, and is heading to Argentinian outfit River Plate in a move which was only made possible by the recall of striker David Datro Fofana from Fatih Karagümrük. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international is a candidate for a permanent exit.

Chelsea have received interest in goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen, while even superstar midfielder Cole Palmer has been ambitiously linked with an exit. While Jörgensen’s exit seems feasible at a high price, the Blues have laughed off suggestions they could offload their talisman.

New Signings Still on Blues Agenda

Chelsea are still negotiating for Jérémy Jacquet. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

The situation around Anselmino appears tied to Chelsea’s pursuit of a new centre back.

Jérémy Jacquet of Rennes is the preferred target but Chelsea have struggled to convince the French side to sell midway through the season and are now looking into agreeing a deal for the summer. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are offering rival competition for the 20-year-old.

Chelsea are also interested in a central midfielder and explored a loan move for Brazil international Douglas Luiz in response to Dário Essugo’s injury setback. Aston Villa ultimately won the race for his signature.

The message from Chelsea has always been that there will be no panic signings this winter, and deals will only be pursued if those featuring on the list of targets for the summer potentially become available immediately.

Jacquet appears to be Chelsea’s top priority as it stands, but plans for 2026 also involve finding a new midfielder and another versatile forward.

