Two Chelsea Transfer Targets Linked With Premier League Rivals

Chelsea’s bid to bolster their squad before the end of the January transfer window has been dented by rival Premier League interest in key transfer targets Jérémy Jacquet and Douglas Luiz, reports have revealed.

The Blues made the decision to accelerate their recruitment plans earlier this month and have been locked in a lengthy battle of negotiations with Rennes over centre back Jacquet, who is expected to cost close to €70 million (£60.8 million, $83.1 million) if a deal can be agreed.

Meanwhile, a fresh injury blow to Dário Essugo, combined with ongoing concerns about the fitness of Roméo Lavia, left Chelsea keen to sign a new midfielder this month and an approach has been made to Juventus midfielder Luiz, who could see his loan with Nottingham Forest terminated this month.

The January transfer window has less than a week to run and Chelsea are still a long way away from any senior signings—17-year-old left back Yisa Alao has joined from Sheffield Wednesday.

Jérémy Jacquet on Liverpool Radar

Jérémy Jacquet has plenty of admirers. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Rennes’ reluctance to lose Jacquet midway through the season forced Chelsea into a compromise earlier this month, with the Blues now open to a deal which would see the 20-year-old spend the remainder of the season with Rennes before heading to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

However, with that possibility now on the table, Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are now challenging for Jacquet, eager to strike a deal to bring him to Anfield at the end of the season.

There is similar interest in Jacquet from Bayern Munich, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to reports of Blues interest in Bayern’s Kim Min-jae.

Chelsea are clearly aware of the possibility of ending the winter window without a new defensive signing. The decision was made to recall Aarón Anselmino from his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund—much to the frustration of the Bundesliga side.

Douglas Luiz Linked With Aston Villa Reunion

Douglas Luiz could leave Nottingham Forest. | Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Luiz’s potential availability quickly saw Chelsea reach out over a loan deal to act as cover for the starting duo of Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández, but The Athletic note they are not the Brazilian’s only suitors in the Premier League.

Indeed, former employers Aston Villa are “seriously considering” a reunion with Luiz after a brutal run of injuries. Boubacar Kamara’s season is over, John McGinn is facing close to two months out of action and Youri Tielemans was hurt in the victory over Newcastle United at the weekend.

It was with Villa that Luiz enjoyed the best period of his career. He managed 204 appearances for the Villans and was a serious transfer target for Arsenal before a big-money switch to Juventus in 2024 which has not worked out.

Chelsea will now be forced into action in the hope of avoiding delivering yet another underwhelming end to a transfer window.

Summer’s pursuit of an attacking midfielder included a bid for Barcelona star Fermín López and appeared likely to lead to Dutch international Xavi Simons, who took his talents to Tottenham Hotspur and instead left Chelsea with a loan move for Facundo Buonanotte. The Argentine’s loan was terminated earlier this month after just one Premier League appearance.

