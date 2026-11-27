Aston Villa are reportedly prepared to explore terminating Alejandro Garnacho’s loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window as the seek to avoid triggering a conditional obligation to make the move permanent.

Garnacho moved to Villa in the summer in a deal which would become permanent after he made a certain number of appearances. The specific threshold has not been made public but reports have described it as “easily achievable,” while Villa officials are understood to have been told the move for Garnacho was effectively a permanent one, such was the likelihood of that threshold being met.

After seven appearances and just 95 minutes across all competitions, however, Garnacho appears to be firmly on the fringes under Unai Emery, who recently left the winger out of his matchday squad in favor of leaving a spot vacant on the bench.

There is no option for Villa to terminate Garnacho’s loan, with Chelsea banking on it becoming a permanent sale, but The Athletic note Emery’s side are exploring their options when it comes to the agreement.

Chelsea want to sell Garnacho permanently and may be reluctant to entertain such talks without the guarantee of another suitor. Doing so, however, runs the risk of Garnacho being frozen out at Villa to avoid triggering the permanent transfer clause—as was the case with Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott last season.

What Should Chelsea Do About Garnacho?

Terminating Garnacho’s deal is easier said than done. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

When Chelsea sent Garnacho to Villa during the summer, they did so with the belief that he would not be returning. A permanent transfer clause, worth a reported £42.5 million ($55.7 million), was expected to be triggered with little issue.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, the Villans are currently in control of the situation. It is on Emery to play Garnacho but, if he does not, then that appearance threshold will not be met. A wasted season, and the subsequent drop in transfer value, benefits nobody.

With that in mind, Chelsea may be forced to swallow their pride when it comes to Garnacho. Emery’s willingness to leave him out of matchday squads shows he is prepared to do whatever is needed to avoid triggering that clause, so a solution must be found.

Chelsea’s conundrum is simple. They can either call Villa’s bluff and bank on Garnacho making more appearances between now and the end of the season, or they must find a new buyer—likely for a lower fee than that proposed by Villa.

Garnacho did have more admirers during the summer, when Roma were known to be interested, but Chelsea’s demands may be too high.

There is also the added issue of Chelsea having no overseas loan spots available as it stands. An existing loan would have to be terminated if Garnacho is to be sent outside of England, with young winger Jesse Derry’s stint with Sporting CP a possible candidate.

Clearly, it is not as simple as just terminating Garnacho’s loan and finding him a new home. The Blues have plenty of different issues to consider, and the complications could force them to gamble on his current stint with Villa.