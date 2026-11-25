Aston Villa manager Unai Emery continued his brutal treatment of on-loan winger Alejandro Garnacho on Tuesday by failing to include the Argentine in a matchday squad that featured just 11 of a possible 12 substitutes.

Garnacho has seen just 95 minutes across seven appearances in all competitions and has not featured in four of the last five Premier League matchday squads. His loan away from Chelsea has been heading in a miserable direction for months now, but Tuesday’s snub saw it sink to an unthinkable new low.

Despite being able to name 12 players on the bench for Tuesday’s 1–0 defeat to Galatasaray, Emery opted to name just 11 substitutes, including two goalkeepers. Garnacho was nowhere to be seen.

Quizzed on the surprise decision, Emery had no words of comfort for the Argentine.

“Today the players who were here are who I think are the best players to be here with us,” said Emery.

Garnacho has subsequently removed all mention of the club from his social media. With Chelsea also wiped from his feed, it now includes just personal updates and memories of his time at Manchester United.

What Is Going Wrong for Garnacho at Aston Villa?

Few saw this coming. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Nervous onlookers have found obvious similarities to Aston Villa’s treatment of another loanee, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, last season.

Elliott joined Villa on loan last year in a deal that included an obligation for a £35 million ($48 million) permanent transfer if he played 10 matches. After seven appearances, he was openly frozen out to avoid triggering that clause, with Emery publicly blaming Liverpool for refusing to renegotiate the terms of the agreement.

In the end, Elliott ended his loan deal with nine appearances for Villa, returning to Liverpool in the summer.

Next through the door on loan came Garnacho. His arrival from Chelsea is understood to include another conditional obligation which has repeatedly been described as “easily achievable.” The exact specifics of the deal have not been made public, but it was widely reported at the time of the agreement that there was almost no chance of it not being made permanent.

The only difference between the two situations is Emery’s public approach. He often defended Elliott, arguing his hands were tied by the terms of the transfer. With Garnacho, however, the Villa boss has been far blunter, having repeatedly suggested the winger is simply not good enough to deserve a role in his team.

So far in the Champions League, Emery has named two goalkeepers on the bench in all five matches, but it is the fact he favored an empty seat over Garnacho that has seen this situation reach a new crisis point.

Chelsea are keen to move on from Garnacho and will be desperately trying to address his future as soon as possible. It is unclear whether they have the ability to terminate the loan or whether Garnacho, like Elliott before him, is destined for a wasted year on the sidelines while his value plummets.