Chelsea are set to be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez from injury after the November international break, with the summer arrival confirmed as Argentina’s starter for its second friendly of the month.

A goalkeeper-needy Chelsea opted to pursue the Argentine hero in the summer, as Aston Villa made it clear they were heading in a different direction by acquiring Japan No. 1 Zion Suzuki. Martínez set the Blues back just shy of $10 million and was ranked by The Athletic’s Nick Miller as the best of the 155 Premier League summer signings made during that window.

Chelsea subsequently shipped previous No. 1 Robert Sánchez to Como, and promoted young Belgian Mike Penders to Martínez’s backup.

However, the 34-year-old didn’t make the immediate impact at Stamford Bridge that many had forecast. Martínez conceded 11 goals in his first six games and had failed to keep a clean sheet before he suffered a jaw injury at Everton in October that required surgery.

He’s been out of action since, but his inclusion in Lionel Scaloni’s roster for Argentina’s November friendlies suggested a comeback was imminent.

Lionel Scaloni Confirms Martínez Status vs. Costa Rica

Martínez has been an integral figure in the Argentina national team. | JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City’s Gerónimo Rulli started between the posts for Argentina’s 2–1 defeat to firece rival Uruguay at the weekend, as La Albiceleste began life in a post-Lionel Messi world following the outstanding No. 10’s retirement.

Messi’s genius almost inspired Scaloni’s flawed team to back-to-back World Cups in the summer, beaten by Spain after extra time in the final. The 39-year-old embarked on another outstanding individual campaign following his heroics in Qatar in 2022, but Messi almost certainly wouldn’t have had his crowning moment in the Gulf that winter if it wasn’t for Martínez.

Adored in his homeland, supporters are set to have the goalkeeping maverick back on Tuesday, as Argentina faces Costa Rica in Córdoba.

“Emiliano will play,” Scaloni confirmed ahead of the friendly (via ESPN). “He might have been O.K. for the previous game against Uruguay as well, but it was a risk. An extra three days was a prudent choice.”

Given the nature of his injury, Martínez will likely use a protective face mask upon his return—a sight Chelsea supporters will embrace after spending the better part of a decade celebrating the head guard-wearing Petr Čech’s safe hands.

How Has Mike Penders Fared in Martínez’s Absence?

The young Belgian punched into some difficulties. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso had hinted before the break that Martínez’s return wasn’t far away, but said that it was “too rash and too risky” for the veteran shot-stopper to play against Sunderland on Nov. 8.

As a result, Penders earned his fourth consecutive start for the Blues, having replaced the stricken Martínez at Hill Dickinson Stadium and preserving Chelsea’s first Premier League clean sheet since January.

However, disaster struck for the 21-year-old Belgian on his maiden start, punching a Mateus Fernandes corner into the Chelsea net to help Tottenham Hotspur secure just its second Premier League victory.

Penders has been steadier since, earning the Premier League’s Coca-Cola Save of the Month for his subtle denial of Bryan Mbuemo’s thunderous effort from distance in Chelsea’s 2–0 victory over Manchester United.

Among goalkeepers in the competition who have played at least 180 minutes, Penders ranks seventh with a 72.7 save percentage. He sits alongside Martínez with 0.3 goals prevented per 90 minutes, but the Argentine was considerably busier than his deputy before his injury, recording 4.29 saves per 90 compared to Penders’ 2.53.

With Chelsea’s defense showing signs of stiffening over the past month, Martínez is bound to benefit upon his return to the fold.

All stats provided by Opta.