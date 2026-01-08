Chelsea Fans Turn on Owners With Explicit Protest in Ugly Fulham Defeat
Chelsea supporters’ frustrations towards the current direction of the club began to boil over in Wednesday’s 2–1 defeat to Fulham with vocal protests against the ownership.
The departure of manager Enzo Maresca, whose exit stemmed from a breakdown in his relationship with those above him—co-owner Behdad Eghbali and co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart—sparked a wave of criticism from a large number of fans growing tired of the club’s win-later approach.
Eghbali, the figurehead of majority shareholders Clearlake Capital, has attracted particular frustration from fans who have accused the co-owner of prioritising money over on-field success. A formal protest has already been scheduled for later this month.
Those in attendance on Wednesday opted not to wait to display their frustrations. A banner calling for the departure of BlueCo was on show at the front of the away end, but it was a series of explicit chants which really ramped up the tensions.
“F--- off Eghbali, you’re not wanted here,” rang around the away end at Craven Cottage, as did a chorus of, “We don’t care about Clearlake, because they don’t care about us.” Some sang the name of former owner Roman Abramovich—a not-uncommon sound ever since the takeover.
Eghbali was in the stands for the game, slumped in his seat alongside new manager Liam Rosenior and recruitment director Sam Jewell.
Why Are Chelsea Fans Protesting Against the Ownership?
Chelsea’s ownership group, formally named BlueCo, is unique in the sense it comprises of multiple parties.
Private equity firm Clearlake Capital owns over 60% of Chelsea’s shares. The remaining shares were divided between minority investors Mark Walter, Hansjörg Wyss and Todd Boehly, the latter of whom fronted the bid and often unfairly sees his name used to define Chelsea’s ownership.
While Boehly took charge of the early months of BlueCo’s reign in 2022, the American is no longer in control of Chelsea’s direction, which is steered by Eghbali and co-sporting directors Winstanley and Stewart.
Since Boehly’s scattergun approach to the 2022 summer transfer window, Chelsea have changed path and now focus on signing young, high-potential players in the hope of either developing a superstar or cashing in for profit. High player turnover, excessive spending and a lack of on-field success have been cited as reasons for the upcoming protest, as were accusations of overbearing leadership.
A lack of senior leadership in the squad has also been criticised by fans, rivals and even Maresca, and the ownership’s refusal to budge from their divisive approach has irked a large number of supporters.
Rosenior faces the challenge of convincing fans to get back on board the project as he becomes the fifth permanent manager to try and realise BlueCo’s vision.