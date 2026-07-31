Chelsea Learn Outcome of FA Investigation Into 74 Rule Breaches

Chelsea have been issued a fine of £10 million ($13.4 million) and hit with a suspended transfer ban as a result of a Football Association investigation into illegal agent and third-party payments under the previous ownership,

When BlueCo arrived at Chelsea in 2022, the group ultimately withheld a total of £150 million from their purchase price after detecting, and subsequently reporting, irregularities in the club’s financial history.

UEFA imposed a fine of €10 million ($11 million at the time) in July 2023 after conducting their own investigation, and the FA’s verdict has now finally been reached.

Found guilty of 74 rule breaches, Chelsea must pay a fine of £10 million and have seen a two-window registration ban suspended until the summer of 2027. An initial ruling of a six-point deduction, however, was dismissed upon appeal.

Why Were Chelsea Under Investigation?

Former owner Roman Abramovich oversaw a series of illegal payments. | Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Paperwork discovered during BlueCo’s purchase of the club from previous owner Roman Abramovich revealed that, between 2011 and 2018, a total of £47.5 million was paid to a total of 12 individuals or corporate entities related to a number of high-profile transfers.

Deals for Eden Hazard, Kenedy, Ramires, David Luiz, Andre Schürrle, Nemanja Matić, Willian, Samuel Eto’o and at least one further player all included illegal payments made to help facilitate those deals. None of the players themselves are suspected of any wrongdoing.

Once those details were discovered, Chelsea’s current owners immediately reported the situation to the relevant authorities, prompting investigations from the FA, the Premier League and UEFA.

Why Have Chelsea Avoided Harsher Sanctions?

Chelsea’s current owners reported the issues themselves. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

There is continued frustration among rival fans for the leniency of the punishments handed down to Chelsea, who have avoided a points deduction and only have to contest with a suspended registration ban, meaning the Blues are free to continue operating as usual and will only be banned from signing players if any new rule breaches are committed.

In the grand scheme of things, considering Chelsea specifically set aside significantly more money to pay these sanctions in advance, the punishments are undoubtedly kind to the Blues, but not without good reason.

It is acknowledged that these illegal payments would have gone undetected were it not for the honestly of BlueCo, whose willingness to self-report the breaches and continued co-operation all worked in Chelsea’s favor.

During the investigation, in the absence of evidence that would have worked against Chelsea, club officials also accepted assumed guilt, rather than prolong any legal battle. Again, that was appreciated by the FA.

The payments were also found to have had no impact on Chelsea’s Profit and Sustainability reporting, meaning there were no wider concerns to address.

Perhaps most significant is the fact that nobody involved with Chelsea these days had anything to do with the illegal payments, which were all made during the Abramovich era. Harshly punishing BlueCo for breaches committed by another group was ultimately deemed inappropriate.

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