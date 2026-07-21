Chelsea’s New Away Jersey Dazzles But Elephant in the Room Remains

Chelsea have unveiled a stunning new away kit for the 2026–27 season as they look to kick off Xabi Alonso’s reign in tenure—but again there’s no front of shirt sponsor.

The Blues have brought back a black base for their second shirt and, for the first time since 2021–22, have reintroduced golden accents to stand out on the pure canvas. The Chelsea lion replaces the typical club crest on the chest, where it is joined by the Club World Cup winners’ patch and the Nike Swoosh.

Gold is also used around the collar and cuffs of the sleeve, bringing back the laurel wreath motif that can also be seen in the home kit.

Fans will get their first glimpse of the shirt in action during Alonso’s side’s preseason, though the lack of sponsor is what’s likely to grab the most attention.

Chelsea Continue Desperate Sponsor Scramble

Unleash The Lion.



The Chelsea Away Kit 26/27 is here. Created with @NikeFootball.



The lion on our chest. Identity. A unity you can feel. A pride that refuses to stay quiet. That stands as one, wherever we go.



Away Kit 26/27. Available now in-store and online.#UnleashTheLion pic.twitter.com/wTJFFP0kg8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 21, 2026

Not since the 2022–23 season have Chelsea had a permanent shirt sponsor. A deal with telecommunications giant Three was allowed to expire 12 months after the arrival of the BlueCo ownership, which set about trying to find a sponsor prepared to pay a significantly higher sum.

Short-term deals have been signed with Infinite Athlete, Damac and, most recently, IFS, with the latter two only serving as front-of-shirt sponsors for a matter of months.

It was reported during the early months of the search that Chelsea were demanding as much as $80 million (£60 million) per season from a shirt sponsor. Manchester United are believed to bring in a similar fee from Snapdragon in the biggest sponsorship deal in the Premier League.

Chelsea officials have defended their initial decision to delay a sponsorship deal by insisting they would be able to secure a larger sum as a regular feature in the Champions League, but the 2026–27 season will feature no European action of any sort after a dismal end to the previous campaign.

Reducing the Demands

IFS ended last season as Chelsea’s sponsor. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea have now lowered their asking price for a front-of-shirt sponsor to anywhere between £45 million and £50 million, per Sportico’s Łukasz Bączek, and are currently looking at technology companies that could also assist in other areas of the club.

An agreement with hydration company Knox is said to have been rejected, with the company instead moving on to become the primary shirt sponsor of Newcastle United. However, the first year of a three-season agreement is believed to be worth significantly less to the Magpies because their home kit was already released to the public before the brand’s logo could be printed on shirts.

Chelsea have faced a similar issue before, releasing a batch of their 2023–24 kits before the Infinite Athlete logo was added.

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