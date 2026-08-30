Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Brighton: Clock Wound Back 10 Years in Seven-Goal Thriller

Chelsea made it two Premier League wins from two under Xabi Alonso at the start of the new season, putting Brighton & Hove Albion to the sword 4–3 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues, having also won with a rotated team against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup midweek, took an early lead through Roméo Lavia—the young Belgian’s first goal in a Chelsea shirt. There was something fortuitous about it, as Mats Wieffer headed the ball out of his own goalkeeper’s grasp at a corner, but Lavia was in the right place at the right to benefit.

That was just the fourth minute, but Chelsea led 2–0 only 10 minutes later. It was an example of how Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 formation can overwhelm opponents—harking back a decade to the Antonio Conte era—as Morgan Rogers drove into the box on the left and Pedro Neto burst forward from wingback on the opposite flank to meet the low cross into the penalty area.

João Pedro missed an incredible chance to add a third Chelsea goal midway through the first half, only to make amends just moments later. Jorrel Hato made the breakaway goal from the left, pulling the ball back to the Brazilian for a simple finish.

Brighton had started to build some momentum just before falling three behind and struck back before halftime, as Malick Yalcouyé smashed a rebound volley in off the post after Chelsea debutant Emiliano Martínez dived at the feet of Charalampos Kostoulas and the ball invitingly popped up for the Ivorian midfielder to hit with venom, first time.

The Seagulls made an equally strong start to the second half and should have pulled another goal back when Diego Gómez headed an excellent chance wide from a free-kick cross. After Cole Palmer had missed a chance to suppress the burgeoning comeback, Brighton did get a second with a cleverly worked short corner. The final touch into the net was off Pedro.

After Martínez made a good save to deny a would-be Brighton equalizer, Palmer restored Chelsea’s buffer, driving infield from the right and unleashing a curling left-footed finish 20 yards out. Even though it was a superb solo goal, Pedro deserves credit for the assist because of the way he held up the ball with his back to goal and neatly laid it off to his teammate.

Another set-piece goal in stoppage time brought Brighton back to within one, as Pascal Groẞ directed a headed past Martínez, but there was no more time for a further fightback.

A significant worry for Chelsea was Moisés Caicedo making his first appearance of the season off the bench, following a preseason injury, and substituted only 14 minutes later.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Roméo Lavia potentially has a huge role to play this season. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

If Roméo Lavia stays fit, does it matter if Enzo Fernández is sold and not directly replaced?

Amid the possibility of an impending $163 million (£120 million) transfer to Manchester City before the summer deadline, this was the second match in a row that Enzo Fernández has been left out of the Chelsea squad with no real explanation—his absence against Luton Town in midweek was “better for the team,” said Alonso. This time, it was about “focus.” He was only a sub against Fulham.

At this point, it feels like cashing in on a player who openly pined for a transfer last season, to the point of internal disciplinary action, is in the best interest for everyone. Not least because Lavia has had a surprisingly strong start to the new season.

After three years of injury hell since joining for $74 million from Southampton in 2023, the young Belgian has started both Premier League games so far this season. Being rested for the Carabao Cup is telling about where he stands in Alonso’s plans.

Lavia’s form at the start of this season, partnered by Reece James at Fulham and Malo Gusto here, means Fernández hasn’t really been missed. Alonso had not felt the need to rush Caicedo back any earlier and, ultimately a Lavia-Caicedo partnership in central midfield offers good balance and solidity for a Chelsea team fueled in attack by the two wingbacks, the split No. 10s and an in-form João Pedro. Lavia, as a ball-playing No. 6, alongside the energy of Caicedo in a No. 8 role, is arguably a much better fit for this system than Fernández would be.

Dário Essugo isn’t expected to last amid being listed for loan, but the cover in midfield comes from Valentín Barco and the dual-function fullbacks: James and Gusto. Remember, Chelsea don’t have European competition on the schedule this season, so huge depth is not actually required.

Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Brighton (3-4-2-1)

Morgan Rogers impressed. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Emiliano Martínez—8.1: Straight into the XI after completing his move from Aston Villa, with Robert Sánchez dropped from the squad altogether. Made some good saves in the second half but will be disappointed to concede three.

CB: Wesley Fofana—6.3: First appearance of the season and probably didn’t have the legs to play more than the 68 minutes he did.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—6.3: Made 12 clearances in total, but lacking authority in this back three, seeing five goals allowed in only two league matches,

CB: Levi Colwill (c)—6.8: Getting tidier in possession is something to improve, misplacing as many as eight of his 19 attempted passes.

RWB: Pedro Neto—8.0: Executed the wingback role perfectly for Chelsea’s second goal, rewarded for making the effort to get into the box.

CM: Malo Gusto—6.7: Moved into central midfield with Reece James starting on the bench.

CM: Roméo Lavia—7.8: After three injury-plagued seasons, he’s started both Premier League matches this season. His goal celebration felt like a release of all that past frustration.

LWB: Jorrel Hato—7.6: Like Neto for the second, he made the third goal possible by breaking forward at speed. Takes credit for a brilliant, lung-busting assist.

AM: Cole Palmer—8.0: Seemed a little overshadowed by his long-time friend and didn’t have the same impact on the game Rogers did for the first hour. Missed a good chance at 3–1, but burst into life to eventually seal the game for his team.

AM: Morgan Rogers—8.0: His skill, vision and cutback made Neto’s goal possible. Proved difficult for Brighton to pin down in this hybrid No. 10-wide forward role.

ST: João Pedro—7.8: This is what a player in top form looks like. Linked everything together. The only shock was that his earlier first-half effort rolled the wrong side of the post.

SUB: Moisés Caicedo (68’ for Neto)—6.0: Concerning that he had to be withdrawn soon after.

SUB: Reece James (68’ for Lavia)—6.2: Chosen to bring a bit of calm when Brighton were threatening to draw level at 3–3.

SUB: Josh Acheampong (68’ for Fofana)—6.1: Perhaps disappointed not to start, but Fofana will be his competition for that place this season.

SUB: Pep Chavirría (72’ for Colwill)—6.5: A solid cameo from the summer signing.

SUB: Valentín Barco (82’ for Caicedo)—N/A: Premier League debut in Chelsea colors, ironically against his former club with whom things didn’t quite pan out as hoped.

Subs not used: Mike Penders (GK),Danny Welbeck, Estêvão, Jamie Gittens.

What These Ratings Tell Us

João Pedro has never been better. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Who can stop João Pedro? The Brazilian snubbed by his national team for the World Cup has been in blistering form ever since, slaying preseason and carrying on that form once the real campaign began last weekend. He only lost rating points because of the freak own goal.

The Brazilian snubbed by his national team for the World Cup has been in blistering form ever since, slaying preseason and carrying on that form once the real campaign began last weekend. He only lost rating points because of the freak own goal. Chelsea’s potential for goals is huge. Notwithstanding Pedro’s hot streak, the Blues could score a mountain of goals this season. It’s already seven in two Premier League matches, fueled by the creativity and spark that comes from No.10s Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

Notwithstanding Pedro’s hot streak, the Blues could score a mountain of goals this season. It’s already seven in two Premier League matches, fueled by the creativity and spark that comes from No.10s Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer. Wingbacks are key to Alonso’s tactical system working. The demands on Pedro Neto and Jorrel Hato are significant, because the entire formation falls apart without their ability to act as both fullbacks and wingers in the same breath. But both did a fine job here.

The Numbers That Explain Chelsea’s 4–3 Win

Chelsea don’t need a lot of the ball to create chances and score , ceding 74% of possession to Brighton but still coming out on top.

, ceding 74% of possession to Brighton but still coming out on top. The Blues are leaking goals they don’t need to , though, with the visitors only amassing 1.49 xG yet finding the net three times.

, though, with the visitors only amassing 1.49 xG yet finding the net three times. Chelsea gave the ball away too much, competing only two out of three attempted passes. Keeping the ball better in the second half would have made this match a lot less nervous.

Statistic Chelsea Brighton Possession 26% 74% Expected Goals (xG) 2.97 1.49 Total Shots 17 15 Shots on Target 6 6 Big Chances 6 5 Passing Accuracy 67% 88% Fouls Committed 6 12 Corners 4 7