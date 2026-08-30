Why Enzo Fernandez Isn’t Playing for Chelsea vs. Brighton—Premier League

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso revealed that Enzo Fernández has been left out of the matchday roster for a second game in succession because he “needs” players who are fully “focused,” “committed” and “engaged.”

After skipping Thursday night’s stroll in the Carabao Cup against Luton Town, Fernández once again failed to make even the substitutes’ bench for Sunday’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Alonso hailed his divisive midfielder as a “top player” but revealed that he did not meet the demands of an individual that the manager can feel comfortable calling upon in a competitive fixture.

“We assess what’s best for the team and considering everything, the situation, we need a team that is focused, with everyone involved that’s fully committed and engaged with the game,” Alonso told Sky Sports before the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s Confirmed Lineup vs. Brighton

Xabi Alonso came out victorious in his Chelsea debut. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Starting XI (3-4-2-1): Emiliano Martínez; Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Pedro Neto, Malo Gusto, Roméo Lavia, Jorrel Hato; Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers; João Pedro.

Substitutes: Mike Penders (GK), Josh Acheampong, Pep Chavarría, Reece James, Valentín Barco, Moisés Caicedo, Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Danny Welbeck.

In place of Fernández, who came on in Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Fulham only to be relentlessly booed by Craven Cottage, Moisés Caicedo returned to the matchday roster. However, the influential midfielder was only fit enough for the bench, which is also where club captain Reece James found himself.

That left right back Malo Gusto tasked with an unfamiliar midfield role alongside the talented, if temperamental, Roméo Lavia.

For the second league game in succession, Chelsea’s ‘JP Morgan’ attacking triumvirate of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and João Pedro all started.

Where Does Enzo Fernandez Transfer to Man City Currently Stand?

Signing Enzo Fernández is not fully off the table. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea wanted to have this drama put to bed two weeks ago. The Blues reportedly set a deadline of Aug. 14 for Manchester City to make a bid for Fernández, who had long been earmarked at $162.7 million (£120 million).

City did not respond to Chelsea’s ultimatum but all hope of snagging Fernández is not yet lost. Enzo Maresca’s side are thought to have agreed personal terms with their manager’s namesake while the Blues are preparing for life without the all-action midfielder by exploring potential replacements.

Monaco’s Lamine Camara is a name that has been floated in west London, yet, City will likely have to cough up more than Chelsea’s swollen asking price if they are to sign Fernández now.

Xabi Alonso Hands Out Debut

The iconic 2️⃣6️⃣ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 30, 2026

Emiliano Martínez made sure that at least one member of Argentina’s World Cup winning contingent from 2022 was in Chelsea’s starting XI on Sunday. The freshly acquired goalkeeper from Aston Villa was handed his first start for the club a matter of hours after his unveiling.

“We are delighted to have him,” Alonso gushed. “To have a goalkeeper of his stature, his personality, I think he will bring a lot of qualities. I’m sure he can have a straight impact. We spoke, he felt ready to play, so here we go.”

The young Belgian Mike Penders retained his spot on the bench while Robert Sánchez was relegated from matchday proceedings all together. It has been widely reported that the 28-year-old will move on this summer after being usurped in the pecking order, with his lowly status underscored by Sunday’s snub.

“It was a decision we thought was good for the team, for the club,” Alonso brutally outlined. “Sometimes you have to take tough decisions because this one is an important one. But now we need to look forward.”