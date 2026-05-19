Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Tottenham: First Win in Over Two Months Keeps European Hopes Alive

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to collect their first Premier League win since March 4.

The Blues started on the front foot and opened the scoring with an Enzo Fernández strike from distance. The Argentine stole the show all game, and he assisted Andrey Santos’s goal that gave Chelsea some breathing room in the second half.

But Tottenham didn’t go away quietly and pulled within one thanks to a close-range Richarlison strike, which set the stage for a dramatic conclusion. The visitors pushed forward, but Callum McFarlane’s men stood firm to finally end their dreadful Premier League run and keep their European competition dreams alive.

Although Chelsea’s Champions League hopes are dead and buried, the Blues will take the pitch in the final game of the season needing a win to guarantee at least a spot in one of the lower tier European competitions next season. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s win was perhaps more celebrated by West Ham United fans, as the relegation battle will go on until the final matchday.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Enzo Fernández was outstanding. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Enzo Fernández was by far the best player on the pitch, dominating in the final third, intelligently moving behind markers to have freedom to either create or finish actions himself. Antonín Kinský may have collaborated on his long-range goal, but it was still a thumping hit that saw the Argentine collect his 20th goal contribution of the season, eclipsing that mark for the second season in a row. He then added the cherry on top of his world-class night when he assisted Santos’s goal.

A day after getting left out of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster, Andrey Santos showed Carlo Ancelotti just what he’ll be missing, winning possession back countless times in midfield and showing how astute of a passer he can be. He was rewarded for his stellar night with a goal that secured the win.

The statistics might not show it, but Cole Palmer deserves an honorable mention here. The Englishman looked back to his best for long stretches.

Loser

Liam Delap’s struggles continued. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

It was yet another night to forget for Liam Delap leading the line. He was a non-factor for almost the entirety of the game, and whenever he was involved, heavy touches and poor passes defined his performance. The one shot he attempted he sent miles wide, extending his scoring drought to 14 Premier League matches. It was a night that encapsulated his nightmarish debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

Andrey Santos played his best game in months for Chelsea. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Robert Sánchez—7.0: Rarely tested but handled his business well, making a fine stop prior to Chelsea doubling their lead. He then could do nothing to deny Richarlison, but was poised under incresing preassure in the dying minutes.

RB: Josh Acheampong—6.7: He had a couple of shaky moments with a careless turnover and letting Mathys Tel get in behind him and fire a header that hit the post. He then let Richarlison get in behind him in a similar action, leading to Spurs’ goal.

CB: Wesley Fofana—7.3: Strong defensive performance from Fofana, who was never caught out of position and was there to frustrate Richarlison all night. He was responsible for starting Chelsea’s build-up phase and did a fine job of it.

CB: Jorrel Hato—7.0: A fine showing from the Dutchman, who was stout defensively and even ventured forward on multiple occasions, appearing near Tottenham’s box at times and even almost bagging an assist on a palmer shot. A sensational sliding challenge denied James Maddison from scoring the equalizer late in the contest.

LB: Marc Cucurella—7.1: A constant threat down the left, with his galloping runs to exploit Pedro Porro’s back being one of Chelsea’s main sources of danger, even is his deliveries were deficient more often than not. Disappeared offensively in the second half and struggled defensively against Randal Kolo Muani.

CM: Andrey Santos—8.2: Fantastic in midfield, regularly winning the ball back to stop advances and was flawless in his distribution, threading passes between the lines that led to dangerous actions. He then crashed the box to devastating effect, momentarily doubling Chelsea’s lead.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—7.2: A quiet night from the Ecuadorian, who was outshined by his midfield partner. Still, he was reliable defensively and kept things moving in possession.

RW: Pedro Neto—7.9: Not often involved but made the most of his chances on the ball, especially in the second half. His deliveries from the right were brilliant, and he even bagged an assist for Fernández’s opener.

AM: Cole Palmer—6.5: One of his best performances in recent months, looking menacing seemingly every time he touched the ball. Whether he dropped deep to receive the ball inside his own half or appearing behind markers, Palmer looked back to his play-making best.

LW: Enzo Fernández—9.0: Had a positive start constantly finding pockets of space to operate in behind Tottenham’s midfield. One of those actions saw him receive tha ball in acres of space and unleash a shot from distance that gave Chelsea an early lead.

ST: Liam Delap—6.3: Another poor showing from Chelsea’s striker, who again struggled to get involved and was mostly ineffective whenever he was.

SUB: Trevoh Chalobah (74’ for Acheampong)—6.3: Made two defensive contributions since coming on.

SUB: Mamadou Sarr (81’ for Fofana)—N/A

SUB: Dário Essugo (89’ for Palmer)—N/A

SUB: Shim Mheuka (89’ for Delap)—N/A

SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (89’ for Neto)—N/A

Subs not used: Filip Jörgensen (GK), Reece James, Jesse Derry, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen

What These Ratings Tell Us

Wesley Fofana has had his fair share of low moments this season, but he had a very strong performance against Spurs. Between injuries and inconsistent form, his Chelsea tenure hasn’t exactly gone to plan and his future with the club has come under scrutiny. But at his best, he could be a valuable asset for Xabi Alonso, especially as a depth piece.

has had his fair share of low moments this season, but he had a very strong performance against Spurs. Between injuries and inconsistent form, his Chelsea tenure hasn’t exactly gone to plan and his future with the club has come under scrutiny. But at his best, he could be a valuable asset for Xabi Alonso, especially as a depth piece. It’s been a difficult few months for Marc Cucurella , who’s looked far from his best for a while now. His attacking contributions have dipped but what’s more worrying is his drop in form defensively. He’s been a different player—for the worst—since the departure of Enzo Maresca.

, who’s looked far from his best for a while now. His attacking contributions have dipped but what’s more worrying is his drop in form defensively. He’s been a different player—for the worst—since the departure of Enzo Maresca. Chelsea fans have been frustrated with Pedro Neto on many a night, but tonight showed why he’s such a valuable player when opponents grant him space to run down the channels in transitions, where he’s at his best. He might be a very specific type of winger, but in certain scenarios he’s a serious weapon.

The Numbers That Explain Chelsea’s Narrow Win

Despite Chelsea having one more shot on goal, they crafted 0.63 xG compared to Tottenham’s 1.72 . The hosts managed to capitalize on their opportunities, meanwhile Spurs missed four big chances.

. The hosts managed to capitalize on their opportunities, meanwhile Spurs missed four big chances. Chelsea had only 11 touches in Tottenham’s box , less than half of what the visitors managed. However, two of those touches included Fernández’s assist and Santos’s tap-in.

, less than half of what the visitors managed. However, two of those touches included Fernández’s assist and Santos’s tap-in. Chelsea have won their last six home Premier League contests against Spurs and still have lost only once against them since the dawn of the Premier League. The perfect opponent to snap a dreadful winless run.

Statistic Chelsea Tottenham Possession 44% 56% Expected Goals (xG) 0.63 1.72 Total Shots 9 9 Shots on Target 4 3 Big Chances 1 5 Passing Accuracy 84% 88% Fouls Committed 11 18 Corners 3 4

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