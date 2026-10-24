Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Tottenham: Palmer Sent Off in Disastrous Derby

Chelsea suffered only their second home league defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the last 36 years on Saturday after being comfortably beaten 2–0 by their London rivals.

The Blues were searching for their third successive victory since the international break, but the surprise absence of João Pedro completely disrupted their flow. Despite the goalless scoreline in the first half, Spurs, rather surprisingly, were the superior side at a rain-soaked Stamford Bridge, with Xabi Alonso’s team lacking their usual attacking spark.

It was the same story after the restart for Chelsea as they huffed and puffed with no reward, relying on Tottenham’s profligacy and a possible moment of inspiration. Things would soon get much, much worse, however.

A comical own goal from Mike Penders on his first Premier League start gifted Tottenham a deserved lead, before Cole Palmer was sent off for two quick-fire yellow cards. The first came when he could have been shown a straight red for petulantly barging Mateus Fernandes off the ball, while the second was awarded for an idiotic challenge on Conor Gallagher.

Any faint hopes of a dramatic equalizer were dashed three minutes from time as Mathys Tel’s terrific solo strike ended the contest and condemned Chelsea to their third Premier League loss this season.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Morgan Rogers (center) struggled in a new role. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Prior to Saturday’s derby, Chelsea had played just one match without Pedro spearheading their fearsome forward triumvirate in the Premier League this season. That outing ended in a 3–0 defeat to Brentford—the only game in which the Blues hadn’t scored during their first nine under Xabi Alonso.

Pedro’s eight goal involvements have been crucial for Chelsea, but the Brazilian’s significance stretches far beyond his output. He offers Alonso a necessary focal point at the top of his fluid 3-4-2-1 system, one which links seamlessly with Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Without Pedro, as was the case at the Gtech Community Stadium, Chelsea found themselves short of ideas. Instead of using Danny Welbeck as an orthodox center forward, Alonso gambled on Rogers at No. 9, supported closely by Palmer and 19-year-old Geovany Quenda. Their lack of cohesion proved a stumbling block during a tepid first half, which yielded just four shots and 0.25 expected goals.

Alonso resisted the temptation to alter his misfiring forward unit for much of the second half, even when the same issues played out time and time again. Eventually, the Chelsea boss cracked, introducing Estêvão in the 72nd minute, but their struggles persisted without a traditional No. 9.

Welbeck arrived in the closing stages, but the damage had already been done. With Chelsea trailing and down to 10 men, there was nothing the veteran could do to spare their blushes.

There are plenty of questions for Alonso to answer after a disastrous display and result. One of those is how to organize his attack without Pedro, whose return date remains unknown.

Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Tottenham (3-4-2-1)

Quenda was a surprise starter for Chelsea. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Mike Penders—5.8: Entirely to blame for Tottenham’s opener as he punched a routine cross into his own goal. A disastrous moment for the 21-year-old.

CB: Josh Acheampong—5.9: Given a tough ride by Tel and the overlapping Andy Robertson, with the former beating him as he raced through on goal to double Tottenham’s lead.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—6.7: Lacroix racked up an impressive number of defensive contributions, but Chelsea’s defense was pretty dire for the most part. Spurs played through them remarkably easily.

CB: Levi Colwill—6.5: Solid enough in his individual duels, but was unable to hold an underperforming rearguard together.

RWB: Pedro Neto—6.8: Often Chelsea’s brightest spark in the final third, although that’s hardly saying much.

CM: Moisés Caciedo—6.6: Thundered into challenges with typical ferocity, aided by the sodden turf. On the ball, however, Caicedo was far less impactful.

CM: Jordan Henderson—6.4: The 36-year-old was unable to match the impact he made during the 5–1 win over Bournemouth in his most recent home appearance. An unspectacular showing.

LWB: Jorrel Hato—6.5: The battle with Mohammed Kudus proved challenging for Hato, who has certainly produced stronger performances this season.

RF: Cole Palmer—5.7: Pedro-less Chelsea were desperate for some individual magic from their other attacking talisman. Instead, he produced several moments of madness, which deservedly resulted in his dismissal.

ST: Morgan Rogers—5.8: Didn’t suit playing as a sole striker whatsoever, often finding himself too isolated to influence proceedings. Booked for a really immature kick-out in the dying embers.

LF: Geovany Quenda—6.1: Injected some energy on the occasions he was allowed to drive forward solo, but there was a distinct lack of finesse when he reached the decisive moment.

SUB: Marco Palestra (65’ for Hato)—5.5: Unable to bolster Chelsea’s defensive or attacking play.

SUB: Estêvão (72’ for Quenda)—6.0: Rarely involved after coming on.

SUB: Danny Welbeck (88’ for Neto)—N/A

Subs not used: Teddy Sharman-Lowe (GK), Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, Roméo Lavia, Valentín Barco.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Penders punched Tottenham into the lead. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Palmer has so often been Chelsea’s savior over the years, as well as regularly sprinkling his stardust on matches this season, but he must accept blame for his role in a dismal loss. Not only did he struggle to influence the match in possession, his brainless red card ensured there would be no comeback.

has so often been Chelsea’s savior over the years, as well as regularly sprinkling his stardust on matches this season, but he must accept blame for his role in a dismal loss. Not only did he struggle to influence the match in possession, his brainless red card ensured there would be no comeback. Spare a thought for Penders , who endured a nightmare performance while replacing the injured Emiliano Martínez. The young goalkeeper never looked entirely confident at Stamford Bridge, but there can be no excuses for his dreadful own goal.

, who endured a nightmare performance while replacing the injured Emiliano Martínez. The young goalkeeper never looked entirely confident at Stamford Bridge, but there can be no excuses for his dreadful own goal. After scoring seven times across their last two matches, this was a lifeless attacking performance from Chelsea. Rogers was toothless while operating in an unfamiliar role and Quenda struggled to make the most of promising positions on his first Premier League start.

The Numbers That Explain Chelsea’s Awful Performance

This is easily the worst Chelsea have played under Alonso. They were particularly poor in possession, managing just 0.43 expected goals and creating zero big chances—alongside a pass accuracy of just 75% .

. The defeat is only Chelsea’s second at home to Spurs in the Premier League , as well as their first in this fixture at any venue since February 2023.

, as well as their first in this fixture at any venue since February 2023. Chelsea have now received nine red cards in the Premier League since the start of last season, which is four more than any other team.

Statistic Chelsea Tottenham Possession 32% 68% Expected Goals (xG) 0.43 0.74 Total Shots 7 15 Shots on Target 4 4 Big Chances 0 1 Pass Accuracy 75% 87% Fouls Committed 14 14 Corners 4 6