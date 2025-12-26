Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Fernandez Returns for Inconsistent Blues
Chelsea face an unwanted festive challenge this Saturday when they host in-form Aston Villa in the Premier League.
The red-hot Villans have won their last 10 matches across all competitions, including seven in the Premier League as they announce themselves as a potential title contender. Chelsea are tasked with ending that streak and inflicting a first defeat since the beginning of November.
Given Chelsea’s inconsistencies and patchy home form, that will prove a sizeable assignment and one that has been failed by Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur already this season. All four of the ‘Big Six’ clubs have been beaten by Unai Emery’s men.
Fortunately, Enzo Maresca has a wealth of riches at his disposal and boasts a lineup more than capable of conquering anybody on their day.
Here’s the starting XI the Italian could choose to face Villa.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Things could have been worse in the first half of Chelsea’s 2–2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend had it not been for the Spaniard’s fine reflexes. He also registered the first assist of his professional career against the Magpies.
RB: Reece James—James was critical to Chelsea’s comeback at St James’s Park, whipping an exquisite free kick beyond Aaron Ramsdale and saving the Blues their point with a stunning last-ditch challenge to deny Harvey Barnes late on.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Having produced a mammoth performance in the 2–0 win over Everton, Fofana was largely dreadful against Newcastle as he played his part in both of the home side’s goals. Consistency is the Frenchman’s issue.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—While Chalobah should have given away a penalty against Newcastle for the most blatant of barges, it was a rare moment of uncertainty from the Chelsea defender. He’s been such a steady presence at the back in the absence of Levi Colwill.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella was far from his usual lofty standards against Newcastle, but shouldn’t be overly troubled by John McGinn on Saturday. The industrious pair will enjoy a feisty battle at Stamford Bridge.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian will be essential to stifling Youri Tielemans in Villa’s attacking midfield position, as well as thwarting the in-form Morgan Rogers when he drifts inside. Caicedo will back himself against anybody given his mightily impressive displays this term.
DM: Enzo Fernández—Chelsea lacked the control Fernández provides in the engine room as he was benched against Newcastle. He should return as James replaces Malo Gusto at right back after he was awful last weekend.
RW: Pedro Neto—The turbo-charged winger is such an enormous threat when sprinting at full tilt towards the byline and he will be certain to make life difficult for ex-Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer is still working his way back to full speed after an injury-hit start to the campaign and he will be keen to overshadow his England rival Rogers. The Chelsea star scored and assisted in this exact fixture last term.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—While still a frustrating watch given his lack of polish in the final third, Garnacho remains someone who can make things happen. He will look to exploit the advanced positions occupied by Villa right back Matty Cash.
ST: João Pedro—A timely and determined equaliser against Newcastle was Pedro’s ninth goal in Chelsea colours. He’s a class act when buzzing around the the final third, even if he’s not an out-and-out goalscorer.