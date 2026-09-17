Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Welbeck Enters Fearsome Forward Line

Chelsea make the short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday for a local west-London derby with Brentford in the Premier League.

After a bright start to the Xabi Alonso era, defensive issues have undermined Chelsea’s progress in recent weeks. Their chaotic 6–3 Carabao Cup victory over Leeds United was sandwiched in between a defeat to Arsenal and shock draw at home to Hull City.

The Blues must bounce back from last weekend’s stalemate, but Alonso could be without several integral first-teamers for the battle with the Bees. João Pedro has suffered an injury setback and has withdrawn from Brazil’s squad for the upcoming international break, making him a doubt if not ruled out altogether. Moisés Caicedo could also sit out another match in midfield.

With that in mind, here’s how Chelsea could line up.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford

Chelsea are missing key personnel through injury.

GK: Emiliano Martínez—The Argentine produced something of a Robert Sánchez-esque performance against Hull last weekend and must improve against a lively Brentford forward line.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Igor Thiago hasn’t been quite as impressive for Brentford this season, but his physicality ensures he’s a major issue for aggressive, front-footed defenders like Fofana.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—The summer signing was dropped against Hull as Alonso reverted to a back four. But after allowing the Tigers two goals during another shaky display, the Chelsea boss should restore Lacroix to a three-man defense.

CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill was far from his sharpest last time out and should benefit from a return to the 3-4-2-1 system Alonso generally prefers.

RWB: Pedro Neto—After penning a contract extension last week, Neto is evidently content with the wingback role he’s been asked to play by the new boss. The Portugal international has impressed, scampering up and down the flank to good effect.

CM: Reece James—Chelsea could use some pinpoint James deliveries as they look to unpick Brentford. He leads his teammates for accurate passes, long balls and line-breaking passes per 90.

CM: Roméo Lavia—Caicedo’s absence has been sorely felt, even with Lavia finally putting together an injury-free run of starts. The Belgian is a strong, combative presence, but Caicedo operates on another level entirely.

LWB: Jorrel Hato—A shocking performance against Hull shouldn’t threaten Hato’s starting position, with the Dutchman having thrived as a wingback under Alonso this season.

AM: Cole Palmer—With João Pedro possibly missing, there’s even more onus on Palmer to deliver the goods for the Blues. He’s managed six goal involvements in as many competitive matches this season and Brentford might need to double or even triple up on him.

AM: Morgan Rogers—Rogers has hit the ground running at Chelsea with three goals and four assists across all competitions already. Brentford will need to devise a special plan to thwart the Englishman.

ST: Danny Welbeck—Welbeck has scored three times across two starts for his new team and has six goals in nine games against Brentford. He’s scored in each of his last three battles with them.