‘Really Excited’—Pedro Neto Makes Chelsea Vow After Signing New Contract

Pedro Neto has silenced transfer speculation by signing a contract extension with Chelsea and believes he can “achieve a lot of things” during his future in west London.

The 26-year-old was readily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge over the summer amid interest from Manchester City and Al Hilal, but has now committed himself to Chelsea until 2032.

“It’s an unbelievable moment,” said Neto after extending his deal. “From when I arrived, I have always felt like the people here helped me a lot. I feel like home here, I feel like I want to achieve more things here.

“I have had some good moments here as a group and as an individual, and now I want to have more of those moments. I’m really excited because I think we can achieve a lot of things together.”

Neto, who signed for the Blues in 2024, has made a bright start to the current campaign under new manager Xabi Alonso, providing goals in high-scoring victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United.

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE WITH SI FC’S QUICKFIRE QUIZZES

Why Neto Can Play Crucial Role for New-Look Blues

Alonso (right) can get the best from Neto (left). | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

There seemed an inevitability about Neto’s Chelsea exit for large stretches of the summer.

A reunion with former Blues manager Enzo Maresca at Man City must have been tempting, while the money on offer in Saudi Arabia has long proven difficult for top-level players to ignore—no matter their age or career ambitions.

However, Chelsea’s decision to keep hold of Neto was ultimately the correct one, especially given the myriad of functions he can perform for Alonso.

So far, Neto has been deployed exclusively as a wingback in Alonso’s 3-4-2-1. While not a role he’s overly familiar with, he’s taken to it quickly, providing a blend of attacking creativity and defensive support during several indefatigable performances.

Bright preseason showings against AC Milan and Real Sociedad underscored his potential to blossom into a scurrying wing back, and Neto’s contract extension hints at his willingness to perform that role moving forward.

Of course, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers star also provides cover for Chelsea’s fearsome front three of João Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

As a natural winger, he would be comfortable replacing either Palmer or Rogers in an inside forward position, and he’s shown his versatility in the past by playing off either flank.