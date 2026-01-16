Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Palmer Selection the Major Talking Point

Chelsea are seeking a first Premier League victory under new manager Liam Rosenior but must overcome the division’s form side to clinch all three points.

Rosenior’s debut ended with an emphatic 5–1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round but the subsequent 3–2 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg underscores the improvements required under the 41-year-old’s guidance.

Now attention turns to the Premier League for a west London derby with Brentford as Chelsea look to leapfrog their local rivals in the standings. No victories in their previous five league outings makes for grim reading, especially ahead of the clash with a Brentford team who lead the table based on results over that period.

Here’s who Rosenior could select in his first Premier League XI.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)

Cole Palmer should make his comeback. | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

GK: Robert Sánchez—Having produced a disastrous display midweek against the Gunners, all eyes will be on Sánchez for Brentford’s visit. Another wobbly showing could open the door for deputy Filip Jörgensen.

RB: Reece James—James has missed Rosenior’s opening matches through injury but the Chelsea boss has confirmed that the Englishman could return to the team this weekend having recently begun training again.

CB: Wesley Fofana—The Frenchman was unconvincing against Arsenal’s array of attacking options and will have his hands full with Igor Thiago this weekend—the Brazilian has scored an incredible 16 Premier League goals this season.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—With Levi Colwill still absent, Chalobah continues to lead Chelsea’s backline. The potential new signing of a centre back, however, does cast longer-term doubt over his place and those of his fellow defenders.

LB: Marc Cucurella—A costly red card in a west London derby with Fulham in Chelsea’s last league match will need redeeming in the coming weeks. Cucurella was suspended for the Charlton win and then struggled against Bukayo Saka midweek.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo will be instrumental to Chelsea securing a first home win under Rosenior, with the Ecuadorian’s tough-tackling approach useful in thwarting the counter-attacking Bees.

DM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine has a big part to play in Rosenior’s renovations and could prove the difference-maker against Brentford. He’s managed three goals in his last five outings.

AM: Cole Palmer—Like his captain, Palmer has been absent with a minor injury in recent matches, but should make his comeback on Saturday. Rosenior will be hoping to re-energise the maestro after an injury-hit first half of the season.

RW: Pedro Neto—Neto always provides an explosive edge down the flanks and could line up on the right-hand side. The Portuguese has failed to score in six past meetings with Brentford, though.

ST: João Pedro—Liam Delap is battling illness and his absence will result in a return to the central striker role for Pedro, who has managed more combined goals and assists (9) than any of his teammates in the league this term.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho spared Chelsea’s blushes against Arsenal with his second-half brace and that should earn the Argentine a route back into the starting lineup.

Rosenior names his first Premier League XI. | FotMob

