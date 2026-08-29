Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Premier League

A dazzling Chelsea frontline takes center stage at Stamford Bridge for the first time in the 2026–27 Premier League season, having started the campaign with back-to-back wins.

The Blues followed their 3–2 triumph at local rivals Fulham with a 2–0 victory over Luton Town to seal their spot in the Carabao Cup third round.

An early show of strength was exactly what new manager Xabi Alonso needed, and their swashbuckling attacking display at Craven Cottage has led to a few optimistic projections of a potential title challenge.

But Chelsea must be consistent if they’re to keep pace with champions Arsenal. Sunday’s opponents, Brighton & Hove Albion, have won three on the bounce in this fixture—ironic given Chelsea’s unrelenting ability to snatch the Seagulls’ most prized talent.

Here’s the side Alonso could select for Brighton’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton

Moisés Caicedo missed the opening two games of the season through injury. | Sports Illustrated

GK: Robert Sánchez—This might be Sánchez’s last Premier League outing for some time. Chelsea are adding Emiliano Martínez to the mix in a bid to help the Blues win now.

CB: Josh Acheampong—Chelsea have a supreme center back talent at their disposal, and Alonso has all the faith in the world in him.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—Lacroix was productive on debut, even if Chelsea’s backline struggled for control at Fulham. In time, the Frenchman should emerge as the leader of this Blues defense.

CB: Levi Colwill—After a shaky opening showing, Colwill will want to bounce back on home soil against the club he spent a year on loan at in 2022–23.

RWB: Malo Gusto—Reports have linked Gusto with a move away this summer, but the dynamic French fullback has an important role to play in the short-term while Marco Palestra is sidelined with an injury.

CM: Reece James—The masterful Swiss Army knife started the season in midfield after returning to west London for the end of Chelsea’s preseason slate. James didn’t miss a beat on Monday night, and he’ll likely remain in the middle of the park amid doubts surrounding Enzo Fernández’s future.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo missed Chelsea’s opening two games of the season through injury, but Alonso is hopeful that the dominant midfielder will be fit to face the Seagulls on Sunday.

LWB: Jorrel Hato—Chelsea are fitting a square peg into a round hole at the moment, with Marc Cucurella’s departure leaving a sizeable void. Hato isn’t a natural fit for this role, but new signing Pep Chavarría probably isn’t ready to make his first Premier League start.

RF: Cole Palmer—If Palmer can perform as he did on Monday night for much of the season, then Chelsea may well sneak into the title race.

ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian’s prolific preseason form carried into the Premier League proper, as he opened his account with barely 30 seconds on the clock at Craven Cottage. Pedro is one of several ex-Brighton players who’ll face up against their former club.

LF: Morgan Rogers—It was a productive start to his Chelsea career for Rogers, who scored on his Blues debut and created more chances than anyone else (five) across the Premier League on the opening weekend.