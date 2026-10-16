Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Sterner Test for Alonso’s Winning Formula

“Complete performance” is how Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso described the thumping win over Bournemouth last weekend, so the bar is set high for the trip to Everton in Saturday’s early game.

The Blues capitalized on another quick start to put five past Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, with Alonso’s subtle tactical changes facilitating their most impressive outing of the season to date.

Everton’s new ground was the site of a bleak nadir for Chelsea last term, as the now-departed Beto struck twice in a 3–0 victory for the Toffees.

The Blues suffered on their previous away day at Brentford with a depleted group, and although the travelling side have been hit with a significant injury blow ahead of this encounter, last week’s emphatic triumph should allow confidence to exude from Alonso’s side when they meet the unbeaten Merseysiders.

Here’s how Chelsea could line up.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Everton

GK: Emiliano Martínez—The Argentine would do well to top Robert Sánchez’s disaster at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in March. Martínez is still searching for his first clean sheet with his new club.

CB: Josh Acheampong—Alonso opted for the youngster over Wesley Fofana last weekend, and there’s no reason why Acheampong should lose his place.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—Lacroix has remained relatively injury-free since arriving on English soil, and he’ll be a mainstay at the heart of Chelsea’s defense as long as he stays fit.

CB: Levi Colwill—Brennan Johnson, once semi-prolific for Tottenham Hotspur, is edging closer to scoring his first Premier League goal for the Toffees—but he’ll need to get past the dependable Colwill to make it happen here.

RWB: Pedro Neto—Is Neto embarking on a Victor Moses-esque arc at Stamford Bridge? It sure seems that way.

CM: Jordan Henderson—The veteran has quickly endeared himself to the group, establishing himself as an imperative leader in Chelsea’s dressing room. With Reece James out indefinitely, Henderson could enjoy a run in the side after his rare brace last weekend.

Pick Your Chelsea XI!

CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo makes such a difference to Chelsea’s midfield, as evidenced last weekend.

LWB: Pep Chavarría—Marco Palestra made his Premier League debut against the Cherries, and his versatility lets him play on either flank. The Italian will fancy usurping Chavarría soon, but the Spaniard’s place should be secure for the time being.

AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer takes to the field for the first time since he extended his contract with the club. The Englishman failed to cash in last time out, but will be keen to inspire the visitors to a rare victory on the blue half of Merseyside.

AM: Morgan Rogers—The big-money arrival has slotted in seamlessly, failing to succumb to the lofty expectations. Rogers has a goal contribution in all but one of his Premier League appearances for the Blues so far.

ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian recovered from a knee injury after the break and continued his stellar start to the season against Bournemouth. Pedro’s eight goal contributions through six games lead the league.