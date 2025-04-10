Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Legia Warszawa
Chelsea travel to Poland to face Legia Warszawa in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals, looking to maintain their perfect record in the competition.
The Blues have dominated in the Conference League so far, though, their performance over both legs in the round of 16 vs. Copenhagen left plenty of question marks as they struggled mightily in the two games.
The individual quality of Chelsea's squad is far superior than the majority of the remaining Conference League sides. It's clear that the Blues have a big margin for error in this competition, they won't be punished as harshly for mistakes like they would in the Premier League and it can take just a few moments of magic to win comfortably in the third-tier European competition.
Nevertheless, Chelsea are obligated to win the Conference League and it appears Enzo Maresca knows it. The Italian manager rotated his squad in the 0–0 draw vs. Brentford las time out, so expect him to field his strongest XI to get an advantage before the return leg at Stamford Bridge.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Legia Warszawa in the first leg of the Conference League quarterfinals.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Legia Warszawa (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Jörgensen has served as Chelsea's cup goalkeeper for the majority of the season.
RB: Malo Gusto—The Frenchman gets the nod to start on the right flank and inverting into midfield.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The academy graduate will feature from the start.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill partners Chalobah in the heart of defense.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard has added a spark to Chelsea's attack in 2025.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo will look to frustrated the opposition's midfield with his strong but clean tackles.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine scored in Chelsea's last road Conference League game.
RW: Noni Madueke—Madueke got his first start vs. Brentford after coming back from a hamstring injury.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer will be eager to end a 12-game scoreless streak in all competitions.
LW: Pedro Neto—The Portugal international will get the start on the left wing.
ST: Nicolas Jackson—Jackson's return from injury is excellent news for Chelsea since they can now deploy a natural center forward.