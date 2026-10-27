Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Suspended Palmer Adds to Alonso’s Headache

An immediate response is needed from Chelsea after their chaotic defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, with manager Xabi Alonso searching for victory against former team Liverpool.

Alonso’s return to Anfield seemed destined to be the primary narrative for this one, but that was before the nightmare that was the Tottenham game. Make no mistake about it, the boss is under pressure now, with the cracks on show earlier in the season developing into craters.

Elimination in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup would come as a massive blow, considering Chelsea had genuine ambitions of winning this competition at the start of the season. Doing away with one of their biggest rivals would go a long way to raising spirits around Stamford Bridge.

Here’s how Chelsea could set up for this one.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1)

GK: Mike Penders—A nightmare of an own goal has put the spotlight right on Penders, but Emiliano Martínez’s injury means there is no alternative right now. The youngster needs to respond in a big way.

CB: Wesley Fofana—The odd one out in defense this season, Fofana hasn’t played since the 3–0 defeat to Brentford before the international break. He’ll be keen to remind Alonso of what he can do.

CB: Josh Acheampong—One of the main beneficiaries of the Alonso era has been young Acheampong, who has quietly proven himself to be a reliable first-team option. Long may it continue.

CB: Jorrel Hato—We haven’t seen much of Hato in a central position this season, but his versatility is going to be key once the fixtures start piling up.

RM: Malo Gusto—You get the sense Gusto is playing for his future this season, with Pedro Neto the latest competitor for minutes on the right. He needs to step up big after a mixed start to the season.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—Alonso is quickly learning that Chelsea’s midfield can fall apart without the Ecuador international, who will likely play every minute he physically can this season.

Pick Your Chelsea XI!

CM: Roméo Lavia—Anfield may miss out on the return of Jordan Henderson, with cup competitions likely to provide opportunities for Lavia, a one-time Liverpool target before his switch to Chelsea.

LM: Marco Palestra—Fans hope that Palestra has shaken off his injury and is ready to get back to the electric form we saw in preseason. Considering he’s actually a natural on the right, expect to see him shuffle across the pitch when needed.

AM: Estêvão—Nobody needs these minutes quite like Estêvão. A route into Alonso’s system is not clear, but Cole Palmer’s suspension opens the door for the young Brazilian to remind the world of his quality.

AM: Morgan Rogers—After a disappointing stint at striker against Spurs, expect Rogers to return to his favored spot on the left side.

ST: Danny Welbeck—João Pedro continues to battle injury and, with Rogers out wide here, that means Welbeck should come back into the starting lineup. He scored both goals for Brighton in a 2–1 win over Liverpool in March.