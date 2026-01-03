Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: Major Uncertainty for Managerless Blues
Under the interim guidance of Calum McFarlane, Chelsea face one of the toughest trips the Premier League has to offer on Sunday.
Having just sacked Enzo Maresca, much to the shock of the football world, Chelsea make the unenviable journey to Manchester City in their first outing of the new year. Under-21s manager McFarlane will patrol the away technical area at the Etihad Stadium as the Blues look for only a third league victory since the November international break.
Maresca’s departure will have stunned those inside the Chelsea dressing room but they must shoulder some blame for recent performances. The Blues have been well off the pace in both boxes and need to offer significant improvements in Manchester to escape with their dignity intact.
Here is how Chelsea could line up on Sunday.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Chelsea goalkeeper will expect to be worked regularly at the Etihad, a venue in which he produced a disastrous performance last season. City rarely blank on home soil.
RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto will be fearing the return of Jérémy Doku to City’s starting lineup, although the alternative is Phil Foden. The Frenchman could be in for a long old afternoon.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana showed his worst against Newcastle United but has offered strong performances against Everton and Bournemouth most recently. Such inconsistency is his biggest issue—alongside fitness problems.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Handling Erling Haaland will be the toughest test of his campaign to date and Chelsea’s recent defensive record suggests Chalobah and his teammates will struggle to keep the Norwegian quiet.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella is an injury doubt for Sunday but with Jorrel Hato injured and options thin elsewhere, the Spaniard will be required to play if deemed remotely fit.
DM: Reece James—The Chelsea skipper will likely be asked to step into midfield due to the devastating suspension of Moisés Caicedo, who will be sorely missed in defensive midfield.
DM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine returned to the scoresheet for the first time since the Burnley victory as he fired in Chelsea’s second against Bournemouth. He will be more focused on his defensive responsibilities this weekend.
RW: Estêvão—The Brazilian was Chelsea’s best player in the draw with Bournemouth and should be rewarded with successive starts. If he does, he will enjoy an intriguing contest with fellow youngster Nico O’Reilly.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer has scored just once in five previous duels with former employers City and Chelsea need their talisman to show up on his old stomping ground this weekend. He scored from the spot midweek and can easily be the difference-maker.
LW: Pedro Neto—Alejandro Garnacho was disappointing against Bournemouth and was hooked at half time by Maresca. Neto, who is capable of playing on either wing, could start ahead of Jamie Gittens in Garnacho’s place.
ST: João Pedro—Liam Delap will not start against his former side as Pedro returns to the No.9 position. Chelsea will need the Brazilian to knit things together and relieve pressure in Manchester.