Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham: Horror Martinez Injury Forces Big Change

Chelsea are improving under Xabi Alonso, and the Spaniard described their upcoming duel with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as a "nice one" after celebrating victory at Everton.

Their 2–0 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium was the sort that the Blues haven’t had much of in recent years. They showed grit and resilience to defeat a previously unbeaten opponent thanks to a pair of opportunistic Pedro Neto strikes.

They broke a Merseyside hoodoo by claiming three points, and now they’re aiming to perpetuate their dominance over a familiar foe. Tottenham Hotspur have earned just one measly Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge in the 21st century, and were the last team in England’s top-seven divisions to notch their first win of the season—doing so on Monday night against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City.

Chelsea supporters must surely be looking forward to Saturday’s clash, and here’s the team Alonso could pick for Spurs’ visit.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham

GK: Mike Penders—With Emiliano Martínez sidelined for weeks after undergoing jaw surgery, it’s time for young shot-stopper Penders to step up between the posts. The Belgian makes his first Premier League start this weekend.

CB: Josh Acheampong—Alonso is fond of the academy graduate and is likely to be preferred to the more chaotic Wesley Fofana on the right side of Chelsea’s defense.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—Lacroix will remain a stable presence at the heart of Alonso’s backline.

CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill has donned the armband in Reece James’ absence, but Moisés Caicedo was given the responsibility last weekend at Everton.

RWB: Pedro Neto—Remarkably, Neto scored his first Premier League brace on his 187th appearance in the competition. He now lines up against a club that has been tenuously linked with his signing in recent transfer windows.

CM: Jordan Henderson—The veteran Englishman has proven his worth since the international break, having struggled alongside Valentín Barco at Brentford in a 3–0 defeat. A far better partner certainly helps.

Pick Your Chelsea XI!

CM: Moisés Caicedo—It’s no secret that the Ecuadorian makes Chelsea infinitely better. He’s been excellent since returning from injury, and he’ll have to keep tabs on the wily James Maddison at the Bridge.

LWB: Marco Palestra—While Jorrel Hato teed up Chelsea’s opening goal last weekend and seems to have taken to a wing back role, Alonso could shake things up by introducing Palestra to the left flank. The Italian is comfortable on both sides, and supporters are intrigued to see what he can offer after arriving in the summer.

AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer has a good record in this fixture and will aim to take advantage of a Spurs defensive structure that tasks Sandro Tonali with so much to do in midfield. Their duel could be imperative to deciding the outcome.

AM: Morgan Rogers—Rogers was unable to continue his productive start in Chelsea colors last weekend, but he has the ideal fixture to return to the stats sheet on Saturday. The Englishman recorded six goal contributions in six matches against Spurs while at Aston Villa.

ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian international is in supreme form to start the new season and has spoken about his burgeoning friendship with Palmer ahead of Saturday’s match. Don’t be surprised if the pair combine to sink the Lilywhites in west London.