Chelsea Transfer Targets: Positions to Fill in January 2025
Chelsea could dip into the market in the January transfer window to look for solutions for a suddenly struggling side that's dropped points in each of their last four Premier League games.
Life under Enzo Maresca started great for the Blues; however, between injuries and opposition starting to figure out the Italian's system, Chelsea have looked lackluster recently and issues have been exposed, especially in defense.
For much of December, Chelsea trailed only Liverpool in the Premier League, but the poor results in their recent run of games have seen them fall to fourth in the standings, barely clinging to the UEFA Champions League places.
It's safe to say this January transfer window won't be as busy for the Blues compared to what's transpired in recent years. Since the arrival of the new ownership group in May 2022, the team has gone through a considerable squad overhaul. However, if Chelsea wants to return to the biggest club competition on the planet next season, then it could be wise to look for reinforcements for the second half of the campaign.
Chelsea Transfer Targets: Positions to Fill in 2025
Despite the good results in the first three months of the season, those who were paying close attention could tell there were underlying issues that could prevent Chelsea from making a serious push for the title.
In recent weeks, those issues have reached the surface and there are three positions where the Blues could use and influx of talent: Goalkeeper, center back and striker.
Injuries to center backs, Benoît Badiashile and Wesley Fofana—the latter with a chance to miss the rest of the season according to Maresca—have depleted a position that many already questioned going into the season. Robert Sánchez has been Chelsea's primary goalkeeper all season, but his shaky performances have left many desiring an upgrade between the sticks. Finally, summer signing, Marc Guiu doesn't seem to have the full confidence of Maresca and his staff to play a big role in the league and Christopher Nkunku isn't a traditional center forward that can replicate what Nicolas Jackson brings to the table.
Here are five transfer targets that Chelsea could consider to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.
Chelsea Transfer Targets for January 2025 Transfer Window
Caoimhin Kelleher
Caoimhin Kelleher has done an impressive job in the past filling in for Allison Becker whenever Liverpool's starting goalkeeper has been sidelined through injury. The Irishman tallied three clean sheets in eight Premier League matches this season, including one against Manchester City that came right after a brilliant UEFA Champions League performance against Real Madrid where he denied Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot.
Kelleher won't want to play second fiddle to Allison for much longer and despite Chelsea investing in a number of goalkeepers in recent windows, there's still questions over the quality of their current options. Other than an inspired campaign by Edouard Mendy in 2021 that saw Chelsea lift the Champions League, the team have struggled to find consistency between the sticks since the departure of Thibaut Courtois in 2018.
Robert Sánchez and Filip Jörgensen have been far from perfect this season and Kelleher could come in and instantly become Chelsea's best option in goal.
Marc Guehi
Reports coming from England in recend days indicate that Chelsea could be interested in signing an old academy product of theirs, Crystal Palace captain and England international, Marc Guehi.
Guehi made his professional debut for Chelsea in 2019 but was later sold in the summer of 2021 to Palace, less than a year before the new ownership group took over at Stamford Bridge. Since, the 24-year-old center back has blossomed into one of the best defenders in English soccer, playing a crucial role in England's journey to the 2024 UEFA Euros final.
Chelsea already have Levi Colwill, an academy talent that returned to the club following his breakout at another team in the Premier League. Although this could take a significant economic investment, Guehi fits in perfectly in Maresca's system in a position of need, especially given Fofana's long term absence and injury history.
Having Guehi and Colwill together could see Chelsea have one of the most exciting center back partnerships in English soccer.
Trevoh Chalobah
If unloading a large amount of money for Guehi isn't something Chelsea want to do, then recalling his teammate, Trevoh Chalobah, from his loan at Crystal Palace could be the sensible thing to do.
There are also reports signaling that Chelsea could be interested in said recall. A lot was made over the summer over Maresca dismissing Chalobah from his plans before the start of the season. However, the injuries and Chalobah's performances in his 14 appearances for Palace could make Maresca reconsider his stance, having Chelsea trigger the recall clause in his season-long loan.
Chelsea have already recalled 19-year-old Aarón Anselmino from Boca Juniors and given a first Premier League start to 18-year-old Josh Acheampong —a traditional right back—perfectly illustrating their desperation to find solutions for their injured defenders. With Maresca still yet to give Axel Disasi a league start at center back—his natural position—it would appear there's not a lot of confidence in the in house options, making Chalobah's recall seem worthy of consideration.
Tomas Araujo
Of all the center back options, Benfica's Tomás Araújo looks like the least realistic option, but one Chelsea have targeted since last summer.
The 22-year-old defender has impressed with his performances in the Primeira Liga and Chelsea could once again turn to the Portugal giants to complete their marquee signing of the January window, as they did two years ago when they signed Enzo Fernández.
Araújo is an up and coming player that is generating interest across Europe. According to Portuguese publication, O Jogo, Chelsea already held initial talks with Benfica over Araújo, looking to jump the line to secure the player's signature. Fabrizio Romano also said that Araújo is a player Chelsea "really appreciate" and that has been on their radar since last summer.
The need to strengthen the center of defense looks to be Chelsea's main focus in January, making a push for Araújo a possibility.
Victor Osimhen
Chelsea could benefit from the arrival of a true box presence in attack given that's a profile they've lacked outside of Nicolas Jackson. Although it seems more realistic that a move for a striker happens in the summer, the Blues could surprise many and rekindle their interest for Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen.
Chelsea's interest in Osimhen was well documented last summer. A deal couldn't be reached and Osimhen ended up at Galatasaray on loan after the relationship with his parent club, Napoli, deteriorated mightily. Given his current situation, a move for Osimhen seems unlikely; however, Chelsea could be tempted to once again test the temperature of a possible move in aims to bolster their attacking firepower for the remaining months of the season.
Osimhen has 13 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions with the Turkish side, continuing to find the back of the net with regularity as he did with Napoli where he became one of the most wanted strikers in all of Europe.
Despite the clear interest, sticking with Guiu and Nkunku as the alternatives to Nicolas Jackson seems to be the more likely scenario in January.