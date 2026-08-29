Chelsea vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge for their opening home game of the 2026–27 Premier League season.

The Blues’ European absence this term means they’ve already opened their account on home soil via the Carabao Cup second round, and a 2–0 victory over League One Luton Town has set up a third-round tie against historic rivals Leeds United.

While Chelsea were busy against third-tier opposition, Brighton were securing their place in the Conference League league phase. A 4–0 rout of Norwegian side Tromso means the Seagulls will compete in European competition for just the second time in their history, having finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

Brighton opened their 2026–27 account with a bashing of a woeful Aston Villa side. Fabian Hürzeler’s men scored four times inside 30 minutes, but failed to pile on the misery in the second half, even with the visitors down a man after João Gomes’s red card.

Chelsea concluded the Premier League’s opening weekend with a 3–2 victory at Fulham, during which the club’s new-look frontline sparkled.

Chelsea vs. Brighton Score Prediction

’JP Morgan’ Leads Blues to Victory

Chelsea’s attack clicked on Monday night. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

There’s no overlooking the difficulties Chelsea have had in this fixture lately, with Brighton winning each of the last three meetings. No wonder the Blues attempt to pry the Seagulls’ star talent away from them at every given opportunity!

Both managers must be satisfied with their respective sides’ start to the season, with Hürzeler’s Seagulls utterly ruthless against Villa. Brighton were rampant without the ball, contrasting Chelsea’s more lax pressing approach. Xabi Alonso is happy to cede control, knowing that he has three attackers ready to burst into life in transition.

Blues supporters are familiar with such an approach, having cherished the likes of José Mourinho and Antonio Conte, both of whom, crucially, won immediately in West London. Alonso needs to get off on a similarly strong foot at the Bridge, and three points against their bogey team would continue the bright start to his Chelsea tenure.

Chelsea’s attacking trio : ’JP Morgan’ has caught on. Cole Palmer and João Pedro were particularly brilliant on Monday night, and club-record signing Morgan Rogers got on the scoresheet, too. The triumvirate just works, with their relationship blossoming from the outset. Assuming they can stay fit, Chelsea will be incredibly tough to slow down.

: ’JP Morgan’ has caught on. Cole Palmer and João Pedro were particularly brilliant on Monday night, and club-record signing Morgan Rogers got on the scoresheet, too. The triumvirate just works, with their relationship blossoming from the outset. Assuming they can stay fit, Chelsea will be incredibly tough to slow down. Cole Palmer’s Brighton record : Palmer was one of the stars of Matchday 1, and he’ll be licking his lips entering Sunday’s clash. The Englishman has only recorded more goal contributions against Wolverhampton Wanderers (eight) in his Premier League career than Brighton (five). Palmer memorably scored four times in the first half of Chelsea’s 4–2 victory over the Seagulls in September 2024.

: Palmer was one of the stars of Matchday 1, and he’ll be licking his lips entering Sunday’s clash. The Englishman has only recorded more goal contributions against Wolverhampton Wanderers (eight) in his Premier League career than Brighton (five). Palmer memorably scored four times in the first half of Chelsea’s 4–2 victory over the Seagulls in September 2024. Hosts’ clean sheet woes: As bright as Chelsea looked going forward, there were defensive concerns for Alonso to ponder. The Blues haven’t kept a clean sheet in 17 successive Premier League games. Perhaps a change of goalkeeper would do the trick, but Robert Sánchez is expected to stay between the posts for Sunday’s match.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton

Several former Seagulls will feature in Alonso’s XI. | Sports Illustrated

Alonso has insisted that there are no fitness issues with either Levi Colwill or Geovany Quenda, both of whom were absent from Chelsea’s midweek roster against Luton.

The Blues boss is also hopeful of having Moisés Caicedo back in midfield. The Ecuadorian international has missed the opening two games due to an injury suffered in training.

Wesley Fofana is back in contention after serving a suspension, but Jordan Henderson and Marco Palestra’s Premier League debuts for the club have been delayed due to injury setbacks. The latter, like Caicedo, picked up a knock in training ahead of their opening game at Fulham.

Enzo Fernández is unlikely to feature, given Manchester City’s transfer interest. Explaining the Argentine’s absence on Thursday, Alonso said: “We assess individually, collectively, what’s the best for the team, for tonight, what was better for other players that were playing, and we take the decision [to leave Fernández out].”

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (3-4-2-1): Sánchez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Gusto, Caicedo, James, Hato; Palmer, Pedro, Rogers.

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

The Seagulls are without several important attackers. | Sports Illustrated

The visitors’ injury list is fairly extensive, and it’s been added to since last week’s drubbing of Aston Villa. Jack Hinshelwood, who scored twice in the 4–0 win, picked up a knock in training ahead of Sunday’s bout and is set to miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Hürzeler allayed fears of a long-term absence, though.

Brighton are currently operating without starting wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh, who was the subject of transfer interest from Liverpool before the Seagulls batted them away. Georginio Rutter is another doubt for the visitors, while Evan Ferguson isn’t expected to be back in action until October with an ankle issue.

Maxim De Cuyper thrived in an advanced role last time out, and 19-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas is poised to lead Brighton’s attack after opening the scoring in the 4–0 victory over Tromso on Thursday.

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vušković, Dunk, Boscagli; Groß, Ayari; Osman, Gómez, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Brighton Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Sunday, Aug. 30 Kickoff Time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST

9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST Referee : Michael Oliver

: Michael Oliver VAR: Andrew Kitchen

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream

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