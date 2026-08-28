Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 2

The opening round of 2026–27 Premier League fixtures certainly didn’t disappoint.

Arsenal began proceedings with a statement of intent as they brushed Coventry City aside, and the next day we witnessed the first giant-killing of the campaign as Hull City stunned Manchester United.

Liverpool and Chelsea both played out high-scoring, end-to-end affairs, Manchester City produced a miraculous late comeback and Tottenham Hotspur were offered a rude awakening at the hands of Brentford.

Gameweek 2 will provide yet more early season entertainment, so here’s how Sports Illustrated believes all 10 Premier League fixtures will pan out.

After their disastrous Community Shield performance, Man City did little to to ease concerns over their post-Pep Guardiola transition last weekend. Late goals from center backs were required to edge past Bournemouth as they kicked off with a hard-fought 2–1 victory, and improvements are necessary at Selhurst Park.

It’s been a rocky start for Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace, too, the Frenchman suffering several ugly preseason defeats before being beaten by Everton last weekend. It’s been a tough transfer window for the Eagles, who could yet lose Ismaïla Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta, and they’re paying the price on the field.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0–1 Man City

For Liverpool, the same problems re-emerged during their opening draw at Newcastle. Wide open in midfield, uncertain in defense and relatively toothless in attack, Andoni Iraola will demand more during his first competitive match in Anfield’s home dugout.

Oliver Glasner’s reign at Nottingham Forest has consisted of back-to-back home defeats to Leeds United to date, the Midlands side blanking in their 1–0 Premier League and 2–0 Carabao Cup losses.

Glasner was a thorn in Liverpool’s side last season as Palace boss, winning three of his four meetings with them. But this could be a different story as his new crop of players adapt to a change in system, with the Reds edging a tight affair courtesy of their superior roster and home advantage.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Nottingham Forest

Marco Rose will not be displeased by the performance he oversaw at the Etihad Stadium, even if Bournemouth came away with nothing to show for it. Their counterattacking approach last Sunday will be replaced by a more authoritative, possession-focused one for Everton’s visit, although a teething period is to be expected after Iraola’s departure.

Consistency has been key for the Toffees this summer amid a raft of managerial changes elsewhere in the league. Morale-boosting wins over Palace and Preston North End could inspire David Moyes’s men on their travels, especially having won at the Vitality Stadium last season for the first time since 2016.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1–1 Everton

There were shoots of hope for Coventry during their bruising defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the campaign’s opener. More importantly, their season won’t be defined by meetings with the champions, but rather by the results picked up against sides of a similar quality, such as Hull City this weekend.

The Tigers were the success story of the opening gameweek after upsetting the odds to defeat Man Utd, but that’s no guarantee of future success. Coventry are still the superior side, even if both meetings ended in goalless draws last season.

Prediction: Coventry 1–0 Hull

Tottenham came crashing back down to earth last weekend as they were ripped to pieces by Brentford, all despite their staggering summer spend on new players. The roster overhaul made little difference in west London, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side second-best in every department.

However, the arrivals of Sávio and Omar Marmoush from Man City offer the Italian coach some much-needed attacking thrust, as evidenced by the former scoring and assisting on his debut in the cup midweek.

Spurs should have more joy against Newcastle, who fought valiantly with Liverpool despite their squad having been gutted this summer—which includes Sandro Tonali’s exit for Tottenham. Matthias Jaissle will demand similar industry from his side in the capital, but their lack of game-changers might prove costly.

Prediction: Tottenham 2–1 Newcastle

Two clubs that soared during Gameweek 1 were Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, both of whom enjoyed victories which underscored their attacking potential. A front three of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and João Pedro purred against Fulham, while the Seagulls fired four past Aston Villa in the first 31 minutes of their league opener.

More suave attacking soccer should be on show at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea’s fearsome triumvirate under particularly close inspection. Xabi Alonso should get the best from them, which is bad news for Fabian Hürzeler’s defense.

There are plenty of reunions in this fixture each season, with Chelsea regularly poaching Brighton’s best. This time Danny Welbeck will face familiar friends after scoring his first goal for his new employers in the Carabao Cup midweek, while Robert Sánchez, Moisés Caicedo, Valentín Barco and Pedro all come up against their former side as well.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–1 Brighton

Leeds and Brentford are both projected to punch above their weight this season, with Gameweek 1 highlighting their potential to disrupt the upper section of the standings. The latter were particularly impressive as they completely dismantled Spurs, creating a whopping 3.87 expected goals.

Brentford’s offense have scored 16 goals in their last three games if we include the seven-goal demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly, but Leeds boast a defense capable of nullifying the Bees. Daniel Farke’s side have kept back-to-back clean sheets against Forest and rarely surrender goals easily these days.

Prediction: Leeds 1–1 Brentford

Sunderland were the surprise package of last season as they not only avoided relegation, but secured a stunning return to European soccer. However, things are expected to be tougher this time around, and an opening weekend defeat to newly-promoted Ipswich Town was hardly a fantastic look for Régis Le Bris.

Fulham fought tirelessly despite some amateurish defending in their defeat to Chelsea last Monday, and secured the first official win of the Álvaro Arbeloa era on Thursday by beating AFC Wimbledon.

Fireworks are not expected when Sunderland and Fulham collide at the Stadium of Light.

Prediction: Sunderland 0–0 Fulham

The wave of optimism that engulfed Man Utd preseason quickly dissipated at the MKM Stadium last Saturday. An insipid defeat at the hands of Hull raised alarm bells and now it’s time for Michael Carrick and his players to respond.

Thankfully, their schedule is pretty appetizing for Gameweek 2, with another promoted opponent on the cards. United should produce a stronger performance and better result against Ipswich, especially with the backing of the Old Trafford crowd.

The Tractor Boys will be eying an almighty upset and are brimming with belief after their win over Sunderland. However, even after a colossal summer outlay on new players, this should prove a challenge too great for Gary O’Neil’s side.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 Ipswich

Can anybody stop Arsenal from sauntering to consecutive Premier League titles? The early signs suggest not, with the Gunners flawless in 3–0 wins over Man City in the Community Shield and Coventry in their first Premier League outing as champions.

A trip to Aston Villa would usually test Arsenal’s credentials, but their former manager Unai Emery is in a spot of bother. After being embarrassed by Brighton last weekend and having seen his best players plucked from him throughout the summer, it will take time for the Spaniard to guide the Villans back to their peak.

This should be another routine win for Arsenal, and yet another clean sheet.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0–2 Arsenal

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 2

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Aug. 28 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Man City 0–1 Saturday, Aug. 29 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Liverpool vs. Nott’m Forest 2–1 Saturday, Aug. 29 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Everton 1–1 Saturday, Aug. 29 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Coventry vs. Hull 1–0 Saturday, Aug. 29 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. Newcastle 2–1 Sunday, Aug. 30 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Chelsea vs. Brighton 3–1 Sunday, Aug. 30 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Leeds vs. Brentford 1–1 Sunday, Aug. 30 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Fulham 0–0 Sunday, Aug. 30 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Ipswich 2–0 Monday, Aug. 31 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Arsenal 0–2