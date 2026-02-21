Chelsea vs. Burnley: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea continue their push for Champions League qualification when relegation favourites Burnley visit Stamford Bridge.
Liam Rosenior’s perfect Premier League record was dramatically halted last week as Chelsea surrendered a two-goal lead at home to Leeds United, with the Blues needing to respond by clinching victory over the Clarets. Three points would move them into fourth place before Manchester United’s trip to Everton on Monday night.
Chelsea took out their frustrations on an unfortunate Hull City side in the FA Cup fourth round—the 4–0 triumph will have lifted the mood following the Leeds collapse—but there was no respite for Burnley, who crashed out of the competition at home to League One Mansfield Town.
The reverse quickly saw the euphoria of a first Premier League win since October—the comeback 3–2 triumph over Crystal Palace—dissipate and Scott Parker’s Clarets remain nine points away from safety.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Burnley Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 21
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Lewis Smith
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
Chelsea vs. Burnley Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Chelsea: 3 wins
- Burnley: 0 wins
- Draws: 2
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea (WLWDW)
Burnley (DLLWL)
Hull 0–4 Chelsea
Burnley 1–2 Mansfield
Chelsea 2–2 Leeds
Crystal Palace 2–3 Burnley
Wolves 1–3 Chelsea
Burnley 0–2 West Ham
Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea
Sunderland 3–0 Burnley
Chelsea 3–2 West Ham
Burnley 2–2 Tottenham
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Not televised—radio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
United States
Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
Mexico
FOX Mexico, FOX One
Chelsea Team News
Rosenior has confirmed Marc Cucurella’s continued absence for Burnley’s visit, the Spaniard still recovering from a hamstring injury. Jorrel Hato is most likely to replace him at left back.
Roméo Lavia is nearing a first-team return but won’t be involved this weekend as Chelsea continue to manage his minutes. Fellow midfielder Dário Essugo is also sidelined, alongside Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens.
Backup goalkeeer Filip Jörgensen could return to the bench, and Reece James and Cole Palmer, both of whom are being managed carefully this season, are available.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Fernández; Pedro.
Burnley Team News
There is plenty of ex-Chelsea representation in the Burnley squad beyond manager Parker, with Lesley Ugochukwu and Bashir Humphreys preparing for returns to west London. However, former Blues striker Armando Broja misses out through injury.
The Albania international is joined in the treatment room by a host of names. Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, Conbnor Roberts, Mike Trésor and Axel Tuanzebe are all sidelined with various injuries.
Having secured a rare Premier League win at Selhurst Park last week, Parker is unlikely to make many changes from that side.
Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Burnley predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Dúbravka; Laurent, Worrall, Estève; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming.
Chelsea vs. Burnley Score Prediction
Burnley came crashing back down to earth in the cup after a lesser-spotted moment of ecstasy following the win at Selhurst Park and they’re likely to sink deeper into the mire at Stamford Bridge.
The division’s leakiest defence will struggle to thwart a Chelsea side with greater attacking potential under Rosenior than predecessor Enzo Maresca, with the likes of Palmer and João Pedro in particularly eye-catching form.
The Blues have struggled against promoted sides this season but should have no issues dispatching of the Clarets—and in emphatic fashion.
Prediction: Chelsea 3–0 Burnley
