Chelsea vs. Burnley: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea continue their push for Champions League qualification when relegation favourites Burnley visit Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior’s perfect Premier League record was dramatically halted last week as Chelsea surrendered a two-goal lead at home to Leeds United, with the Blues needing to respond by clinching victory over the Clarets. Three points would move them into fourth place before Manchester United’s trip to Everton on Monday night.

Chelsea took out their frustrations on an unfortunate Hull City side in the FA Cup fourth round—the 4–0 triumph will have lifted the mood following the Leeds collapse—but there was no respite for Burnley, who crashed out of the competition at home to League One Mansfield Town.

The reverse quickly saw the euphoria of a first Premier League win since October—the comeback 3–2 triumph over Crystal Palace—dissipate and Scott Parker’s Clarets remain nine points away from safety.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Burnley Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Lewis Smith

: Lewis Smith VAR: Michael Salisbury

Chelsea vs. Burnley Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Chelsea : 3 wins

: 3 wins Burnley : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 2

Current Form (All Competitions)

Chelsea (WLWDW) Burnley (DLLWL) Hull 0–4 Chelsea Burnley 1–2 Mansfield Chelsea 2–2 Leeds Crystal Palace 2–3 Burnley Wolves 1–3 Chelsea Burnley 0–2 West Ham Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Sunderland 3–0 Burnley Chelsea 3–2 West Ham Burnley 2–2 Tottenham

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not televised—radio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One

Chelsea Team News

Marc Cucurella is absent for the Blues. | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

Rosenior has confirmed Marc Cucurella’s continued absence for Burnley’s visit, the Spaniard still recovering from a hamstring injury. Jorrel Hato is most likely to replace him at left back.

Roméo Lavia is nearing a first-team return but won’t be involved this weekend as Chelsea continue to manage his minutes. Fellow midfielder Dário Essugo is also sidelined, alongside Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens.

Backup goalkeeer Filip Jörgensen could return to the bench, and Reece James and Cole Palmer, both of whom are being managed carefully this season, are available.

Cole Palmer and Reece James should both start. | FotMob

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Palmer, Fernández; Pedro.

Burnley Team News

Lesley Ugochukwu returns to Stamford Bridge. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images.

There is plenty of ex-Chelsea representation in the Burnley squad beyond manager Parker, with Lesley Ugochukwu and Bashir Humphreys preparing for returns to west London. However, former Blues striker Armando Broja misses out through injury.

The Albania international is joined in the treatment room by a host of names. Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, Conbnor Roberts, Mike Trésor and Axel Tuanzebe are all sidelined with various injuries.

Having secured a rare Premier League win at Selhurst Park last week, Parker is unlikely to make many changes from that side.

Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

An unchanged XI from the Palace win. | FotMob

Burnley predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Dúbravka; Laurent, Worrall, Estève; Walker, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming.

Chelsea vs. Burnley Score Prediction

Burnley came crashing back down to earth in the cup after a lesser-spotted moment of ecstasy following the win at Selhurst Park and they’re likely to sink deeper into the mire at Stamford Bridge.

The division’s leakiest defence will struggle to thwart a Chelsea side with greater attacking potential under Rosenior than predecessor Enzo Maresca, with the likes of Palmer and João Pedro in particularly eye-catching form.

The Blues have struggled against promoted sides this season but should have no issues dispatching of the Clarets—and in emphatic fashion.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–0 Burnley

