Chelsea vs. Hull: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea host Hull City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, aiming to inflict the first defeat upon the Tigers since the newcomers celebrated their return to the Premier League.

The Blues were beaten for the first time under Xabi Alonso’s watch at the home of the champions last Sunday, losing 2–1 to an Arsenal team that’s performing with a newfound swagger after ending its 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

The defeat showed that Alonso’s Chelsea may not be ready to compete for the highest honors yet, but they’ve certainly been a fun watch at the start of the season. In the week, the Blues beat historic rivals Leeds United in the Carabao Cup third round, scoring four times in 12 minutes to overturn a 2–0 half-time deficit and eventually win 6–3.

They’re now facing a Hull team that’s exceeded all expectations through three weeks. Tipped by many to potentially be the worst team in Premier League’s history, the Tigers are already just four points adrift of Derby County’s record-low tally of 11.

Hull’s excellent start to the campaign continued with a stalemate against Aston Villa last weekend, having previously claimed victories over Manchester United and Coventry City.

Chelsea vs. Hull Score Prediction

Blues Tame the Tigers

Chelsea have become the Premier League’s entertainers. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Neither team wants the ball, but Chelsea have to be the protagonists on Sunday afternoon. Hull boss Sergej Jakirović, the newly crowned Premier League Manager of the Month, has proven to be a canny operator, and he’ll ask the hosts to break his resilient Tigers down in West London.

Chelsea have so far thrived in transition under Alonso, so it’ll be interesting to see how they adapt to facing a stubborn defense that’s unlikely to surrender much space in and around their box. The hosts’ rest defense will also be tested, and they’ve so far displayed plenty of vulnerabilities out of possession.

However, if this Chelsea team is who we think it is, then it shouldn’t have too many issues returning to the winners column on Saturday.

Head-to-head record : The Blues are unbeaten in their last 17 matches against Hull, across all competitions, dating back to the Tigers’ last victory in 1988—the team’s only win against the Blues in the past century. The Tigers also haven’t won in any of their 23 visits to Chelsea.

: The Blues are unbeaten in their last 17 matches against Hull, across all competitions, dating back to the Tigers’ last victory in 1988—the team’s only win against the Blues in the past century. The Tigers also haven’t won in any of their 23 visits to Chelsea. Cole Palmer factor : Chelsea’s No. 10 loves playing against newly-promoted sides. In 15 matches against them, Palmer has registered 15 goal contributions.

: Chelsea’s No. 10 loves playing against newly-promoted sides. In 15 matches against them, Palmer has registered 15 goal contributions. Hull’s underlying numbers: The Tigers have certainly defied the metrics at the start of the season, with goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis emerging as one of the early contenders for signing of the summer. Hull are yet to concede a goal, and that’s despite conceding the eighth-most xGA in the Premier League (5.05)—per Opta. A pinpoint Chelsea outfit is bound to cash in this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–0 Hull

Alonso confirmed on Friday that he won’t be able to call upon Moisés Caicedo this weekend due to an ongoing calf issue; however, the Chelsea boss is hopeful that his star midfielder will feature again before the first international break of the season.

Roméo Lavia and Reece James should thus work together in midfield against the Tigers.

The hosts are also still without summer arrivals Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha through injury.

Levi Colwill should be fit to start on Saturday despite his second-half withdrawal during the week and absence from the starting lineup at the Emirates Stadium. With Colwill back in, Wesley Fofana could shuffle over to the right side of Alonso’s back three, replacing Josh Acheampong.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Hull (3-4-2-1): Martínez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, James, Lavia, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; Pedro.

Hull Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Hull City needed to bring in as many as they did in the summer because their injury list is extensive. Among those currently sidelined are new signings Hidemasa Morita and Ilyas Ansah due to groin and back injuries, respectively.

Ansah’s absence means Oli McBurnie will lead the line for the visitors at Stamford Bridge. The striker is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Nobel Mendy’s midweek substitution was planned, so there are no concerns about his fitness heading into Saturday’s game. Mendy will start alongside John Egan and Semi Ajayi in Hull’s back three.

Tim Iroegbunam is working hard to prove his fitness after joining the club from Everton, but another fresh face, Lucas Gourna-Douath, is likely to partner the workhorse Regan Slater in the Tigers’ midfield.

Hull predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Mendy; Coyle, Slater, Gourna-Douath, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Hull Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST

10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST Referee: Farai Hallam

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Hull on TV, Live Stream

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