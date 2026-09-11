Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: August 2026 Winners Revealed

Chelsea’s João Pedro has been crowned the Premier League Player of the Month for August 2026, with Hull City boss Sergej Jakirović taking home the first managerial award of the campaign.

Xabi Alonso’s Blues have been must-see TV this season and league the Premier League for scoring, thanks partly to the two goals and two assists offered up by Pedro in successive victories over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I think my favorite goal was the chip against Fulham, and my favorite assist ... I think against Fulham, as well,” Pedro told club media. “That game was special because I’ve already scored many times by chipping the goalkeepers, and I gave back the pass to CP [Cole Palmer] and he scored.”

Pedro tops a shortlist that also included Blues teammate Cole Palmer, who was the last Chelsea player to win this award back in September 2024.

“We link up very good,” Pedro said of his relationship with Palmer and new signing Morgan Rogers. “We are similar but, in the same way, different. I think it is very good for Chelsea to have us in front.”

August 2026 Player of the Month Nominees

Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal)

Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

João Pedro (Chelsea)

Mamadou Sangaré (Brentford)

Konstantinos Tzolakis (Hull City)

Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United)

Hull’s Reward for Stunning Start

Sergej's barmy army 🤩



Our gaffer has won the @premierleague Manager of the Month award for August! 👏 pic.twitter.com/97TQuzNOLW — Hull City (@HullCity) September 11, 2026

Few people had Hull City going unbeaten over their first three games of the season, but the Tigers are sitting pretty with seven points from three games, thanks in no small part to manager Jakirović.

A 2–0 victory over Manchester United on opening weekend set the tone for an unbelievable first few weeks from Hull, who also beat newly promoted Coventry City and avoided defeat against Aston Villa to climb to the dizzying heights of third in the Premier League standings.

Jakirović wins this award ahead of Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Chelsea’s Xabi Alonso and Manchester City’s Enzo Maresca, and becomes the first Bosnian boss in competition history to get his hands on the prize.

The next test for Jakirović is figuring out a way to stop the Player of the Month. Pedro’s Chelsea play host to the Tigers on Saturday, with the Blues sitting just one point behind in fourth heading into the weekend.

August 2026 Manager of the Month Nominees

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Xabi Alonso (Chelsea)

Sergej Jakirović (Hull City)

Enzo Maresca (Manchester City)