The November international break is officially in the rearview mirror, with Chelsea hosting Leeds United on the Premier League’s return this Saturday.

The historic rivals entered club soccer’s hiatus with contrasting 1–0 scorelines. For Leeds, there was a hard-fought victory over the resurgent Tottenham Hotspur in front of the Elland Road faithful, propeling them to ninth in the standings. For the Blues, there was a bitter and controversial loss at struggling Sunderland, which dropped Xabi Alonso’s men into fifth spot.

Chelsea will be eager to respond on home soil, and will take solace from their thumping 6–3 win over Daniel Farke’s side in the Carabao Cup third round in September. Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer proved inspired halftime substitutions, registering five goal involvements between them in the opening 20 minutes of the second period.

Premier League editions of this fixture have been far more balanced, however. There have been two wins apiece and a draw from the previous five instalments, with February’s 2–2 stalemate at Stamford Bridge seeing Leeds come from two goals behind to snatch a point.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds

Alonso will welcome Emiliano Martínez back into his starting lineup at the weekend. The veteran goalkeeper will replace Mike Penders having recovered from the horrific jaw injury suffered against Everton in mid-October.

There is mixed news for Chelsea elsewhere on the injury front. Starting with the positives, Moisés Caciedo is available despite suffering a fitness scare with Ecuador, while Josh Acheampong is ready to feature after recovering from a knock which saw him miss the Sunderland match and England U-21s duty.

Frustratingly, however, João Pedro, such an important part of Chelsea’s offense, remains sidelined with a thigh problem, while Maxence Lacroix, Jamie Gittens and Reece James are also still missing.

Danny Welbeck could replace Pedro at last, with Alonso previously reluctant to select the veteran from the start. Estêvão might also return to the team in place of Pedro Neto following his brilliant performance in the last home match with Manchester United.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Palestra; Caicedo, Lavia; Estêvão, Palmer, Rogers; Welbeck.

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

The international break served Leeds well, allowing several first-teamers to recover from injury. Farke confirmed that Anton Stach and Noah Okafor should be available against Chelsea having enjoyed an entire week of uninterrupted team training.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been given the green light after returning from England duty. The striker had been nursing a “little setback” in his foot, but will almost certainly lead the line at Stamford Bridge.

Joe Rodon made his much-anticipated return from injury with a brief cameo against former club Tottenham before the internationals. The defender then played 135 minutes with Wales, coming through unscathed.

Mateo Joseph is the only Leeds player currently sidelined as he recovers from a serious knee injury which he sustained last April.

Leeds predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-5-2): Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemović; Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.