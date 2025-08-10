Chelsea vs. Milan: How to Watch Friendly for Free on TV, Live Stream
Before Chelsea can look ahead to their Premier League opener, they first must take on Milan in their final preseason friendly of the summer.
Chelsea are still riding high of their FIFA Club World Cup triumph. The Blues won six of their seven matches on U.S. soil, including their emphatic 3–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final, to become the inaugural champions of the newly expanded competition.
Enzo Maresca’s men then enjoyed a brief break before they returned to action against Bayer Leverkusen, looking like they had not missed a step. Chelsea defeated the German outfit 2–0 thanks to goals from Estêvão and João Pedro.
Now, their final test of the summer comes against Milan. The Rossoneri already defeated Liverpool in their run of preseason friendlies, and will be eager to secure a similar result against Chelsea.
Here’s how you can watch Chelsea vs. Milan on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Milan Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Milan on TV and Live Stream
Fans in the United Kingdom can catch Chelsea host Milan on Channel 5. The match is also being streamed for free on DAZN.
Those in the United States interested in the fixture can also watch on DAZN for no extra charge. The friendly will be available to watch on FuboTV as well.
Fans looking for Spanish-speaking coverage can tune in on UNIVERSO.
What’s Next for Chelsea?
After Chelsea face Milan, they can officially turn their full attention to their 2025–26 Premier League campaign. The next match the Blues play will be against Crystal Palace with three points on the line.
Chelsea’s league opener will unfold at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Aug. 17. Maresca’s men will be eager to kick off their campaign with a win after they fell to Manchester City in their first game last season.
Following their bout with Crystal Palace, Chelsea will then clash with West Ham on Friday, Aug. 22.