Chelsea XI vs. Arsenal: Fofana Replacement Selected—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Chelsea face their fourth battle of the campaign with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, attempting to boost their Champions League qualification hopes with a positive result at the Emirates Stadium.

“We’ve set fire to four points,” fumed Liam Rosenior after Chelsea surrendered a lead against promoted opposition for the second game running last weekend. Burnley’s last-gasp equalizer at Stamford Bridge compounded frustrations after the Blues sacrificed a two-goal advantage in their previous stalemate with Leeds United.

An almighty response is needed against the Gunners as they push to secure a top-five finish—almost certainly enough for Champions League qualification—and clinch a first win of the campaign in the fixture after back-to-back Carabao Cup semifinal defeats added to a hard-fought Premier League draw.

Chelsea Handed Major Suspension Dilemma

Wesley Fofana was sent off last weekend. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images.

Wesley Fofana’s brainless red card against Burnley contributed to Chelsea’s late collapse, the Frenchman now suspended for Sunday’s game after two late lunges brought yellow cards. Rosenior has a number of options when looking for his replacement, with Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile, Josh Acheampong and Mamadou Sarr all contenders.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, there will be no return for Estêvão as he sits out with a hamstring injury once again, joining Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Levi Colwill, Dário Essugo and Marc Cucurella in the treatment room.

Rosenior has confirmed the availability of Reece James, however, and he will be joined by his compatriot Cole Palmer in the XI despite Chelsea looking to manage their minutes.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Estêvão, Levi Colwill, Dário Essugo, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk.

🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

One change will be forced in defense. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard endured a shocking evening in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg between the sides but has stabilized his performances since then.

RB: Reece James—The skipper’s presence is crucial not only in denying the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on Arsenal’s left wing, but creating chances against a resilient backline at the Emirates.

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Only Rosenior knows who will replace Fofana at the weekend but none of his successors will offer the same physicality and athleticism up against the improving Viktor Gyökeres.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah, who scored Chelsea’s only goal in their ten-man draw with Arsenal back in November, will have to be extra vigilant defensively without his preferred partner alongside him.

LB: Malo Gusto—Cucurella’s absence is notable in the backline, especially up against Bukayo Saka this Sunday. Gusto will have to be at his best to thwart the Englishman.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Overzealousness cost Chelsea and Caicedo in the reverse fixture in the league, the midfielder picking up a red card that would prove catastrophic in north London if replicated.

DM: Andrey Santos—One of Rosenior’s favorites at Strasbourg, Santos has become a regular in the double pivot alongside Caciedo. An excellent education for the Brazilian.

RW: Cole Palmer—Palmer is still operating below the levels set in recent campaigns, especially his debut season, but if Chelsea are to conquer their hosts then the England international is almost certain to be heavily involved.

AM: Enzo Fernández—The arrival of Santos in the engine room has forced Fernández into some unorthodox roles, with Rosenior still trying to strike a balance that allows both the Argentine and Palmer to thrive.

LW: Pedro Neto—The Portugal international can cause issues for the Gunners with his direct approach and searing speed. When the ball turns over, expect Neto to be darting towards the Arsenal goal.

ST: João Pedro—Whether Pedro can continue his excellent goalscoring form against a higher caliber of opposition remains to be seen, the Brazilian facing much tougher opponents over the coming weeks than the likes of Burnley and West Ham United.

