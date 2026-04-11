Chelsea XI vs. Man City—Estevao Decision Forced: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Chelsea have won just one of their past six Premier League matches, an unwanted record ahead of Sunday’s challenging assignment at home to Manchester City.

The Blues ended their four-game losing streak by thrashing League One strugglers Port Vale in last weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinal, but that triumph has only papered over the cracks that an in-form City side will seek to widen this weekend.

Chelsea have been wildly unpredictable for much of the season and confidence won’t be particularly high at Stamford Bridge as the Blues seek to boost their Champions League qualification bid.

Defensive Injuries Persist for Blues

Reece James is one of several key absentees. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images.

Chelsea have been alarmingly vulnerable at the back during recent weeks and their defense remains stretched for City’s visit. Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill—three sure-fire starters when healthy—are all missing through injury.

Further forward, Chelsea are without Enzo Fernández after he was suspended by his employers over comments regarding Real Madrid transfer links. Having already missed last weekend’s FA Cup triumph, the Argentine will be absent on Sunday.

Mykhailo Mudryk is also suspended after failing a drugs test, while Jamie Gittens and Filip Jörgensen are expected to miss out through injury.

Few changes are expected from a strong XI chosen against Port Vale, with Marc Cucurella and Moisés Caicedo the only alterations. After a terrific display last time out, Estêvão has forced his way into another start.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Enzo Fernández, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Enzo Fernández, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Filip Jörgensen, Mykhailo Mudryk. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1)

Chelsea’s injury-hit defense will come under fire. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—Jörgensen’s injury has quietened the ever-present debate regarding Chelsea’s No.1 jersey, with Sánchez the only realistic option for Rosenior for the visit of a star-studded City attack.

RB: Malo Gusto—The absence of James will be sorely felt, Gusto preparing for an awkward encounter with Jérémy Doku. City’s roadrunner could cause carnage down Chelsea’s right wing.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Mistakes have been prevalent in Fofana’s game this season and must be eradicated for the visit of Erling Haaland and Co. Any lapses in concentration will be punished.

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Injuries to Chalobah and Colwill mean a possible reunion with City for Tosin. The defender’s lack of speed could be exposed by Haaland and the rest of Guardiola’s willing runners.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Just like his fellow full back Gusto, the Spaniard will be handed an awfully tricky test when facing up Antoine Semenyo. The Ghanaian scored and assisted at Stamford Bridge last season.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo was offered a welcome rest against Port Vale and will be all the better for it ahead of his battle with Rayan Cherki—the Frenchman in super form after eye-catching displays against Arsenal and Liverpool.

DM: Andrey Santos—Roméo Lavia could well feature against his former employers, but the Belgian’s minutes continue to be carefully managed amid his injury woes. Santos is the safer bet against City.

RW: Estêvão—The Brazilian was unstoppable once moving over to the right wing at half time last weekend, his blend of speed, bravery and agility certain to cause issues for Nico O’Reilly.

AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer has scored just 10 goals since the Club World Cup, half of which have come from the penalty spot. The ex-City academy graduate is not in particularly inspiring form.

LW: Pedro Neto—The Portugal international has blanked in nine past clashes with City and considering he hasn’t scored in the Premier League since the start of December, that drought could continue.

ST: João Pedro—Pedro is blameless for Chelsea’s recent disappointing form. The Brazilian’s goal against Port Vale was his 12th since Rosenior took charge.

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