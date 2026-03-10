Chelsea XI vs. PSG: Rosenior to Apply Maresca’s Formula—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

After three long years, Chelsea are back in action in the Champions League knockout rounds as they travel to France to take on holders Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16.

The Blues are only a week removed from arguably their best performance of the Liam Rosenior era in the 4–1 thrashing of Aston Villa. Then came an uninspiring extra time victory against second-tier Wrexham at the weekend, with many of the team’s biggest stars sitting out the clash ahead of the trip to Paris.

Chelsea’s reward for qualifying among the top eight of the Champions League league phase is a bout against a PSG side that underperformed in the league phase. Still, the Blues will be confident in their ability to beat the French giants, with a thumping win in the 2025 Club World Cup final still fresh.

Rosenior’s Blues must be on it from the starting whistle on Wednesday night, on a mission to get a solid result before the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

No Time For Rosenior Rotations

Enzo Fernández (left) and Moisés Caicedo will start after not even making the trip to Wrexham at the weekend. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

With the midfield pair of Romeo Lavia and Dário Essugo returning from injury in recent outings, Chelsea are getting healthier at the perfect time.

Teenage sensation Estêvão is almost ready to return to the pitch after a month on the sidelined with a hamstring injury, though, Rosenior might decide to gradually get him back up to speed and he’s doubtful for the clash.

Levi Colwill was seen training with the rest of the squad for the first time since suffering an ACL injury before the start of the season. Although it’s great news for Chelsea, he’s still weeks away from a return to full action, and he’ll be joined by Jamie Gittens on the sidelines for Wednesday’s match.

Wesley Fofana appears fully recovered from a knock he took in the win vs. Villa and he should be ready for this one, as will the rest of Chelsea’s squad.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Estêvão, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Estêvão, Mykhailo Mudryk. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)

Rosenior could make just one change to the XI that defeated PSG in the 2025 Club World Cup final. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—A sloppy showing against Arsenal saw Sánchez get dropped for Chelsea’s most recent Premier League contest. Still, after starting against Wrexham, he’ll be out of the doghouse and between the sticks in Paris.

RB: Malo Gusto—Gusto’s darting runs down the right flank caused PSG problems last summer. His ability to provide width and depth also grants Cole Palmer the freedom to drift centrally.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana’s return to fitness is massive given his speed and ability to defend in space will be crucial against PSG’s dynamic attacking trio.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The Cobham graduate has been a consistent performer all term and has emerged as the leader of Chelsea’s backline.

LB: Marc Cucurella—It can’t be understated how crucial it is that Cucurella returned from injury in time for the round of 16. The Spaniard will be tasked with containing the dazzling Désiré Doué, who seemingly takes his game to another level in big European nights.

DM: Reece James—James will be deployed in the midfield pivot alongside Moisés Caicedo as was the case in the Club World Cup final. His tenacity, physicality and unquestioned quality on the ball were key to dominate against one of the best midfields in the world.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Caicedo was sensational last time out against PSG, and with Fabián Ruíz and João Neves doubtful, he could very well steal the show once again.

RW: Cole Palmer—Palmer will start from the wing but with the freedom to move centrally, attacking the right half space and other pockets behind PSG’s aggressive press. He’ll look to replicate his three goal contributions from the Club World Cup final.

AM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández will start from a more advanced position but with the liberty to interchange positions with the wingers while also allowed to drop back to dictate Chelsea’s attacks from deeper areas.

LW: Pedro Neto—Neto’s ability to exploit space in transition could be key at the Parc des Princes, but it’s his tireless defensive motor that will be much appreciated having to contain the always dangerous Achraf Hakimi.

ST: João Pedro—The Brazilian has 10 goals and two assists in his last 10 games for the Blues, scored a beauty against PSG last summer and is the biggest source of hope for his side in their trip to the French capital on Wednesday.

