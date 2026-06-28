‘Childish’—Portugal Manager Defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ongoing Selection

Roberto Martínez called out “childish” comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi following a 0–0 World Cup draw with Colombia that cost Portugal first place in Group K.

Victory would have taken Portugal above the South Americans, thereby avoiding the much tougher half of the World Cup knockout bracket. Ronaldo’s team must navigate a round of 32 clash with Croatia, before potentially meeting Spain in the round of 16.

For Colombia, it’s Ghana next, followed by either Switzerland or Algeria.

Ronaldo was poor against DR Congo to open the World Cup and registered xG of only 0.13 against Colombia. He scored twice against Uzbekistan in between, but that is the only one of his last seven World Cup matches that the ageing five-time Ballon d’Or winner has found the net.

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By comparison, Lionel Messi has taken the World Cup by storm. He scored all five of Argentina’s goals across back-to-back wins over Algeria and Austria, securing his team’s place in the next phase at the earliest opportunity. The 39-year-old was rested from the start against Jordan but still appeared from the bench to score his record-extending 19th World Cup goal.

“We don’t compare with other players of other teams. That would be childish,” Martínez retorted.

The Spanish coach went on to defend his ongoing selection of Ronaldo, whether it’s right for the team amid suggestions the legend is ultimately holding Portugal back.

“Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time. It’s more a question of mentally being strong and always being disciplined in position and always opening space in our attacking patterns,” Martínez insisted as he tried to justify the ongoing selection.

“It’s not an issue for Cristiano to play 90 minutes, but maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that’s like any other player. We monitor all the information we get in games and training, and there is always an opportunity to make changes.”

Ronaldo’s World Cup Hopes Fading Fast

Ronaldo might not go much further in his last World Cup. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ronaldo once said that it is not his dream to win the World Cup, but any lingering hope of adding the single most revered trophy in world soccer to his collection is fading fast if the last two weeks are anything to go by.

After a slow group stage, Portugal has not yet had the opportunity to build any real momentum in this tournament, which is going to be more difficult in the much tougher half of the knockout bracket.

If Ronaldo isn’t firing—except against a raw and comparatively weak Uzbekistan—and Portugal is without anyone else stepping up, going deep in the World Cup is going to be so challenging.

Ronaldo won’t be back at the World Cup again. The all-time legend, who might have clung onto his career just a little too long, will be 45 by the time of the next World Cup in 2030 and has already strongly hinted his intentions to retire no later than next summer.

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