Christian Pulisic’s Blistering Form Comes at the Perfect Time for USMNT

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino was no doubt smiling when Christian Pulisic bagged the winner in AC Milan’s 2–1 win over Genoa on Sunday.

Pulisic is finally turning the page on a forgetful summer with the Stars and Stripes. The forward was virtually anonymous during the USMNT’s run to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, but he is rediscovering his best form for Milan under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The Rossoneri were desperate to bounce back after a woeful 2–0 defeat to Ferencváros in the Europa League on Thursday. Pulisic, who only came on in the second half of the midweek encounter, returned to the XI a few days later and added another goal to his increasing tally this season.

Milan took advantage of a flustered Genoa backline in the early stages, with Alphadjo Cisse getting on the scoresheet just 13 minutes into the match before Pulisic doubled his side’s lead six minutes later. The American got on the end of a squared ball from Gonçalo Ramos, took one settling touch and blasted a shot in the back of the net.

Genoa pulled one back in the 88th minute, but Amorim’s men never looked in danger of squandering the game. When the final whistle sounded, it was another three points for Milan, bringing them to fourth in the Serie A standings.

Pulisic Back to His Former Self

Christian Pulisic is back to scoring ways for Milan. | Simone Arveda/Getty Images

For nearly all of 2026, Pulisic looked like a shell of the player who started the 2025–26 season with 10 goals and two assists. The 28-year-old went from January to May without finding the back of the net for Milan, before he also failed to score at last summer’s World Cup.

The only goal Pulisic bagged in the first eight months of the year came in the USMNT’s 3–2 win over Senegal—and that was just an international friendly.

But after winning the trust of Amorim, Pulisic is now a consistent starter for Milan and finding his groove again. The former Chelsea man now has four goals and one assist in 11 appearances this season.

Three of those goals have come since domestic action resumed following the September-October international break, almost like Pulisic was hellbent on sending a message to Pochettino after the Argentine boss left him at home for the USMNT’s four fall friendlies.

Needless to say, Pulisic has now caught Pochettino’s attention.

Pulisic’s Resurgence Just in Time for Concacaf Nations League

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to keep the USMNT perfect following the 2026 World Cup. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pochettino named his roster for the November international break, and Pulisic snagged a spot in the 25-player squad. The Milan standout is joined by fellow re-called regulars Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun, who were also overlooked by Pochettino last time around.

The USMNT is gearing up for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, where they will take on Haiti in a two-legged home-and-away tie. It marks the first competitive fixtures since the World Cup.

Should the Stars and Stripes get past Haiti, they will not only advance to the Nations League semifinals, but they will also automatically qualify for the 2027 Gold Cup.

It’s the perfect time for Pulisic to re-announce himself with the national team, especially with young talents like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall stealing the spotlight during the September-October international window.

Ironically, Pulisic has not scored in a competitive match for the USMNT since the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica, almost two years ago to the day. No one would breathe a bigger sigh of relief seeing the ball fly into the back of the net than the once beloved player who has become somewhat of an afterthought on the international stage.